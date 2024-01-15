FINALLY: Elton John Is an EGOT Winner!!!!!

Being a fan of Elton John means that the minute he is honored, you instantly want to cry from pride. Now, that has never been more true because he just became an EGOT winner! Winning the award for Outstanding Variety Special for his special on Disney+ titled Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, we finally saw John join the club.

Other famous EGOT winners include Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, and Viola Davis just to name a few. So Elton John joining the club is a long time coming after his long-standing career! Accepting the award on behalf of John and the production was John’s husband and longtime supporter David Furnish and shared a statement from John.

“I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight,” John said in the statement. “The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world. Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful.”

We didn’t get to see John talking about this win, as he didn’t attend because of a knee injury, but it still was emotional to know that this legend is now immortalized in the hall of fame of those with EGOTs! Look, his career is a long one so it has been beyond a long time coming!

It’s about time!

Elton John won Oscars for his work in Rocketman with “I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” a song created for the film, as well as an Oscar for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King. The Tony awards recognized John for his work in Aida (but I have thoughts about this because he should also have one for The Lion King and my personal favorite, Billy Elliot the Musical). He has, obviously, won many Grammys through his 55 year career so to see him finally take home the Emmy and complete his EGOT just means a lot!

John is one of those performers that can make you feel a lot in his music. Whether it be the joy that comes with dancing to “I’m Still Standing,” or crying to “Mona Lisas and Madhatters” or “Someone Save My Life Tonight,” his music has been an integral part of so many of our lives.

It’s why movies like Rocketman mean so much to me. They highlight all the things about Elton John that made him into the man he is today and I love him for it. So congratulations to Elton John, a very deserving winner of EGOT status!

(featured image: Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

