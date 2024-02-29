‘Final Fantasy 7 Remake’ vs. ‘Intergrade’: Let’s Break Down the Confusion

Like many things in the world of Final Fantasy, this new Intergrade/Remake situation is a bit confusing.

Not quite as confusing as the decision making process behind the Willy Wonka Experience disaster or the hallucinatory mind of Air Canada’s AI chatbot, but close. With a universe that is constantly reinventing itself, it’s easy for certain things to get a little bit convoluted. Despite the confusion, Final Fantasy 7 Remake is still one of the most groundbreaking Final Fantasy games to date, and Intergrade is the icing on the cake.

Remake vs. Intergrade. What’s the deal?

Let’s get one thing straight: Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a reimagining of one of the most iconic video games ever created: the original Final Fantasy 7. The game’s combat style was completely redesigned from a turn-based battle system to a real-time one. The game’s visual style was also completely modernized, boasting some of the best graphics of any Final Fantasy title to date. The most controversial decision the designers made for Remake? Splitting the game into multiple episodes. The next chapter is Final Fantasy Rebirth but we’re not talking about her right now.

So what’s up with Intergrade? Intergrade is essentially an expanded edition of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, updated for the PS5. The game’s already impressive graphics have been further improved, allowing players to choose between Performance Mode and Quality Mode. Quality Mode plays at 4k resolution at 30 fps, while Performance Mode plays at 1620p at 60fps. The game’s lighting and textures have also been improved. Essentially, it’s a five-course visual feast. And the best part? The game’s loading sequences have been reduced from 40 seconds to 2 seconds. Thank you PS5 solid state drive!

The story of Intergrade has been improved as well, most notably with its fleshed-out treatment of the oversized shuriken chucking Yuffie. Fans were initially confused by Yuffie’s seemingly random and inconsequential appearance in Remake. Intergrade substantially fleshes out Yuffie’s story, and even provides the player with a two-part Yuffie DLC mission where the ninja attempts to steal a powerful material from the revolutionary group Avalanche.

Another notable story change in Intergrade happens at the end of the game. Cloud’s Soldier comrade Zack makes an appearance at the end of the game, searching for Aerith. In the original Final Fantasy 7, Zack suffered an unceremonious off-screen death. In the Remake, Zack plays a greater role in the story. Intergrade expands on his story even further.

TLDR: Intergrade is a bigger, prettier, and better Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

