‘Final Fantasy 16’ is coming to your PC!

PC gamers have been waiting for a Final Fantasy 16 port for over a year. As a longtime fan of the series, I had no choice but to borrow a PS5 to play the game as soon as it was released.

Recommended Videos

I already went through Clive’s story and followed his hunt for the Mothercrystals. That doesn’t mean I wouldn’t be replaying the game on PC. The good news is that the wait is almost over for PC gamers who’ve been wanting to play Final Fantasy XVI. The game will be available on the Epic Games Store and Steam on September 17, 2024.

Still have doubts about whether you should get a copy on PC? Final Fantasy XVI will be available for demo on both stores. You can continue your progress once you purchase the game.

Why you should play Final Fantasy 16

You don’t need to play any of the previous games to follow the story of Final Fantasy 16. It’s an ideal gateway game if you don’t know where to start in the series. The stunning Marvel-esque fights will be enough to convince you to play. Seriously, the cutscenes that happen after battles will make you sit and think that this is an extension of the MCU. Additionally, the game’s combat is smooth. You’ll be reminded of Bayonetta and the Devil May Cry series as you hack away morbols, without the dancing, of course.

Final Fantasy 16 is one of the best game I have ever played. Characters, story, world, graphics, art direction, soundtrack, gameplay… to me, it has it all. It is simply astonishing, I would even go to call it a generational gaming achievement.



Thank you Naoki Yoshida ?? pic.twitter.com/5khq9lOCJ6 — OnlyGoodGames™ (@OGG1993) July 8, 2023

If you’re not here for just the epic fights, then the compelling narrative of this game is sure to win you over. It’s easy to root for Clive, whose evil mother tried to get him killed. It’s not as simple as a boy getting revenge on his evil parent, especially when an entire continent is at stake. You’ll also be steeped in a story filled with dramatic court politics and moral dilemmas. It’s angsty, but worth getting into if you want to see hope and love prevail over evil.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy