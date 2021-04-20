We Could Maybe Get a Second Season of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

We could be seeing a second season of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and good. Now that the show has been submitted for Emmy consideration, fans do want to know about the future of it. Right now, we still have one episode left, but there is a lot that needs to be explored.

From Karli Morgenthau to John Walker and beyond, the show has quite a few loose ends still to tie up and only one episode left. But with a season 2 confirmed, they could explore these storylines after Sam Wilson decides whether or not he wants to take on the mantle of Captain America.

Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore was talking to IndieWire about the future of the show, and it seems as if they do have ideas for a second season:

We’ve definitely kicked around ideas because we always like to keep thinking about where things can go, but we also, frankly, in the crush of the pandemic, we’re just trying to finish the show and make sure it got out in a timely matter. Hopefully at the end of this season, you will see the potential for what we could tell in a subsequent season.

To be honest, I had a feeling we would get a season 2. It works with the formatting of the show, and it means that we can have characters like Karli explored in a deeper way and not try to wrap up her entire storyline in the first season finale. (They might still do that, but she could have a bigger role if they did end up doing a second season.)

If anything, it just makes sense since there are no Sam Wilson or Bucky Barnes movies on the docket for Marvel right now. There’s not really a big meet up any time soon, and while we’re waiting to rebuild the world after the deaths of Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff and the departure of Steve Rogers, it might work out for them to continue telling Bucky and Sam’s stories on Disney+.

Out of both Disney+ shows from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I do think that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier lends itself more to a second season because it is just the adventures of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. So the two of them continuing that journey through 6-episode arcs while waiting for the next team-up isn’t necessarily a bad idea. I do hope that it doesn’t mean that we won’t see Sam and Bucky on the big screen again. I’d love for Sam Wilson to eventually get his own Captain America movie, and maybe there is one in the works that we just don’t know about since we haven’t finished The Falcon and the Winter Soldier yet. But until then, I’d love more seasons of this show.

The season finale for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier airs this Friday, April 23.

(via ComicBook.com, image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]