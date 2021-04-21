Farewell, My Kraven the Hunter Theories for Spider-Man: No Way Home

When Spider-Man: Far From Home put Peter Parker on the run, I instantly thought of my boy Kraven. A big game hunter who has made a name for himself among fans of the Spider-Man world for his tactics, Kraven the Hunter just felt like the natural progression in Spider-Man villains. But with the Sony/Marvel deal and Sony already having a Kraven the Hunter movie on the horizon, I don’t know how he is or is not allowed to be shared between the two.

Talking to Uproxx, Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts was asked by Mike Ryan what villains he wanted to use in the future. He said,

I mean, yeah, I always just try to start with what haven’t we seen before? And there’s so many Spider-Man villains. I mean, the fact that I got to, in a way, bring Hydro-Man and Molten Man to a movie, really, I get a kick out of that, even if they are fake. But, no, I don’t know who’s next. I always like to think about it in terms of what’s going to be the most difficult thing for Peter. So that’s going to be the next trick.

When pressed further about who he’d pick if he had free reign, Watts answered with a blow to my gut mainly because that’s all I really wanted out of No Way Home: “Oh, I would love Kraven. It’s just the trick of how do you do Kraven in a movie?” That’s … not really the answer you give if it were actually happening.

I could have had it all https://t.co/zYyQyYZCxx pic.twitter.com/Bos7s7KzPI — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) April 18, 2021

There is a Kraven the Hunter standalone movie in the works with Triple Frontier director J. C. Chandor, so my hope of maybe seeing Pedro Pascal as the famed game hunter isn’t completely dead. The thing is: Kraven the Hunter made sense! Peter Parker is a young kid who just got accused of murder and outed on national television. I love him very much, but I don’t think he’s smart enough to not run at least for a minute (or until Nick Fury tells him what to do). So, Kraven having to search for Peter would have worked. Alas, I was not destined for my hopes and dreams in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and that’s something I’ll have to cope with. At least I will have Alfred Molina to soothe my wounds.

But I did hope I’d see Kraven coming for Peter Parker now that he is on the run. And maybe Watts is just being very cautious with spoilers. This does, however, feel like the end of my Kraven the Hunter hopes and dreams’.

Who knows what the future holds for Peter Parker or for Kraven the Hunter, but at least I know that Jon Watts had my back.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]