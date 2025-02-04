‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ trailer is here and is perfection

It’s been a long time coming for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but finally Marvel’s first family is here! I’m talking about the Fantastic Four of course. The new film dropped its first trailer and oh how we’ve missed you Reed Richards.

We have had two different “first families” come to us. First in the Ioan Gruffudd led film in 2005 and then in the Miles Teller led film in 2015. But there was something missing in both those franchises that, hopefully, the new iteration of the team gets right. The cast includes Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. This role marks a second role in the MCU for Moss-Bachrach as he starred opposite Jon Bernthal in The Punisher.

As of now, we know that Robert Downey Jr. is returning as the Fantastic Four’s infamous villain, Victor Von Doom aka Dr. Doom, but we do not know yet if he’ll take on the team in this first movie. But we do know that Galactus (Ralph Ineson) is ready to square up against them.

What we get with this first trailer is a taste of the family in action together. Directed by Matt Shakman, it is everything we wanted from a look into the Fantastic Four as a team. Sue is talking to Reed about how they all have always been the heroes they now are. She said Ben has always been their rock, Johnny has always been Johnny, and that she was there with him despite her ability to turn invisible.

It is retro, beautiful, and exactly what I wanted as a taste of the Fantastic Four!

Fantastic Four is set to release this July. We cannot wait to be back with Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben.

