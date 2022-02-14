Fans and Family Remember the Brilliance of Ivan Reitman

In the midst of Super Bowl celebrations, many were shocked to hear of the sudden passing of director and producer Ivan Reitman, responsible for some of the best comedies from the ’80s and beyond. He was one of our most brilliant, and it hurts given how much love fans had for his work and especially having just seen him doing press for Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Ivan Reitman was the iconic director and producer of films like Ghostbusters, Kindergarten Cop, Twins, and more. He was a legend in the comedy world, and news of his passing left fans in shock. Reitman died at the age of 75 on February 12, 2022. Recently, Reitman was making the rounds promoting his son Jason Reitman’s take on the Ghostbusters franchise with Ghostbusters: Afterlife and seemed so proud of the work that Jason Reitman did on the film.

Even his work as a producer gave us comedy hits like I Love You, Man and Space Jam: a New Legacy, showing just how much Reitman loved to tell stories and the importance of helping others share their vision, as well.

Losing a visionary not long after that is a lot to unpack. I know I grew up watching Reitman’s work. It started with work like Stripes and Ghostbusters and his work with Bill Murray, and it only continued on with movies like Dave and his series of films with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The thing is, there are movies like Dave that really show the power that Reitman had in his storytelling. It’s clear that we love Ghostbusters and Twins for the comedy. He was a master of weaving genres together (like horror with Bill Murray and Harold Ramis’ comedic energy), but he could also tell a love story that left you believing that anything was possible. And that was what Dave gave us.

Or he could make us laugh until our sides hurt with Stripes, or make seven-year-old me fall harder in love with Harrison Ford with Six Days, Seven Nights. He had a gift—one that Jason Reitman clearly has, as well—and getting to watch his movies felt like a treat. He left behind a series of stories that inspired generations, and for that, I say thank you.

An ever-lasting legacy

Fans, coworkers, creatives, and more all took to Twitter to share their favorite stories from Ivan Reitman, either his films or anecdotes from knowing him. It’s clear that Reitman touched so many of us with his work throughout the years.

Ivan Reitman was very good to me and @chrizmillr. He sought us out and encouraged us when we made our first movie. He saw an early cut of Spider-verse (“Half of this is the best movie I have ever seen and the other half is bad”) and spent DAYS giving us helpful notes… RIP Ivan — Phil Lord y Betancourt (@philiplord) February 14, 2022

I am deeply saddened by the loss of Ivan’ Reitman. Truly a great man and filmmaker who I had honor and privilege of knowing and working with. Deepest condolences to Jason and the entire family. May he RIP #jasonReitman — Ernie Hudson (@Ernie_Hudson) February 14, 2022

Animal House, Ghostbusters, Stripes – Ivan Reitman is responsible for so much of my love of movies. I wore out all all those VHS tapes like nobody’s business. He was also tremendously kind to me in our few interactions. My heart goes out to @JasonReitman & the whole family. ❤️ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 14, 2022

Ivan Reitman produced Road Trip and there wasn’t, and still isn’t, a day that we forgot what a COMEDIC MASTER he was. Growing up on his work & THEN getting to work with him was a dream. He was encouraging, brilliant and pretty much right about everything. RIP Ivan and thank you — Breckin Meyer (@breckinmeyer) February 14, 2022

A legend. The number of great movies he made is absurd. RIP. https://t.co/1d1tWCdrcb — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 14, 2022

And of course, Jason Reitman talked about his father, writing, “I’ve lost my hero. All I want is the chance to tell my father one more story. He came from a family of survivors and turned his legacy into laughter. Thank you for the kind messages. Enjoy his movies and remember his storytelling gifts. Nothing would make him happier.”

I’ve lost my hero.

All I want is the chance to tell my father one more story.

He came from a family of survivors and turned his legacy into laughter.

Thank you for the kind messages. Enjoy his movies and remember his storytelling gifts. Nothing would make him happier. pic.twitter.com/tSijfxSnLg — Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) February 14, 2022

Losing your dad isn’t easy. Losing your dad who also meant a lot to millions of people has to be weird, but Jason Reitman shared a beautiful note of grief, and I hope for nothing but peace and understanding for the family and friends of Ivan Reitman. He will very clearly be missed.

(image: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

