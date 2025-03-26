Fans are pulling the “Andrew Garfield” card on Elizabeth Olsen’s MCU comments

The problem with being a Marvel character is that you can never really deny being in a new movie. Just look at what is happening with Elizabeth Olsen.

Olsen is in the new film The Assessment and has been doing press for it. Meaning that many are asking her about Wanda Maximoff. My beloved Scarlet Witch was last seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when she essentially pummeled herself to death with rocks. I should put “death” in quotes because we don’t know that she is for sure dead even if Agatha All Along hinted at it.

That being said, Agatha All Along did also make a joke about dead things never really staying as such SO. Anyway…

Olsen was asked by The Hollywood Reporter whether or not the Russo brothers “are going to be extending [her] stay” as she was filming in London. “No, I’m back [in the States],” she told the outlet. “I just finished [Panic Carefully]. I’m moving on to filming a pilot for FX [called Seven Sisters].” That was it.

So many are taking this as her official denial of being in Avengers: Doomsday which yeah, sure, that kind of counts. But does anyone actually believe it? No. Unfortunately for Olsen, every time she says she’s not in something, all of us pretend like that is a lie. We also thought she was going to show up in Agatha All Along despite constantly hearing that it wasn’t happening.

And guess what? She didn’t show up in Agatha All Along! But Olsen also explained that here is a reason she isn’t jumping back into Wanda’s crown. “I didn’t realize this until about six years ago, but because Marvel and its influence takes up so much physical time and space in the world, it’s really important for me to make choices outside of Marvel that reflect my own taste,” Olsen told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Your taste does create the artist that you are, and that wasn’t something I was thinking about when I first started working. I was just grateful to be a working actor. I wanted to stretch myself into different roles, and I wasn’t really thinking about my taste. So the opportunity to return to films like this is a reflection of the people I want to work with and my own personal taste in ways, even if I’m not the filmmaker.”



Still, we’ve been burned before…

As a move to try to keep the secrets for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Andrew Garfield lied to our faces. Dafne Keen lied during the press for The Acolyte about Deadpool & Wolverine and it all has made us wary of actors saying they’re “not in” something.

I understand that this is just how things work but it is kind of funny to see Olsen probably being honest yet again about Wanda Maximoff and everyone ignoring that to go “are you SURE you’re not in it?” If anything, she’s one of the few Marvel actors who has not lied to us thus far. Every time she’s said she’s not in something, it has been true.

That being said, I don’t want her to keep being right. I miss my Wanda and if it means waiting until a big team-up to have her back, I wouldn’t be mad about it. But I also know that if they bring her back, it is going to be because Olsen thinks that it is right for her and Wanda and I can have patience.

