Fan Art of Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ Is Just as Beautiful as the Film

With Mark Gustafson and hundreds of creatives, Netflix finally released Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. As I stated in my review, it was both well worth the 10+ year wait and the best adaptation of the late 1800s work, probably ever. The story is as beautiful (and gritty) as the animation, and everything I didn’t know I wanted in a Pinocchio film. I’m not the only artist that has been captivated by the love and labor poured into del Toro’s project, because many illustrators and craftspeople online have taken to sharing their fan art inspired by the film.

Note: Spoilers for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. Do not read captions to avoid major spoilers.

Y'all NEED to see this film#PinocchioMovie pic.twitter.com/1RcsENwTIM — Metal Neck (@steel_neck) December 12, 2022

guillermo del toro’s pinocchio is living in MY heart pic.twitter.com/IZqNFgFhpw — dirt goblin (@ivyteas) December 9, 2022

Lots of the art also involves Pinocchio hanging out with other characters. Some of this is imagined scenarios, like this Pinocchio with other takes on the puppet or with Geppetto’s first son. Still, much of the group illustrations feature him interacting with the other characters. This film feels like a big hug in so many ways, so this is totally fitting.

This last one isn’t a reference to Sweet Joey Vermouth’s song, “Bug Art,”—but now I want to see that!

Ancient monstress

Unsurprisingly, work featuring the Wood Sprite and Death (both played by Tilda Swinton) are among the most beautiful pieces of fan art. During the trailer, they were the most visually interesting and intriguing because they looked so different from other familiar characters in adaptations. Even in other versions of the story that feature the blue fairy, artists are drawn to the little deaths and indigo glow. In this movie, the character is split up and is inspired by images of the sphinx. It wouldn’t be a del Toro movie if we didn’t get to see a beautiful monster up close.

Still obsessed with Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio movie.

so of course I had to pay homage to it by making a Sistine Chapel style painting of it.@RealGDT #PinocchioMovie pic.twitter.com/9mS7dqBKvx — Metal Neck (@steel_neck) December 14, 2022

Entre a vida e a morte.

❤️+?= eu agradeço pic.twitter.com/AJqowumXfo — ᴘᴀɴᴏ? (@panomerda) December 17, 2022

Another element of the underworld that has caught the attention of many artists has been the poker-playing pallbearers. These creatures are equally haunting and adorable, so of course the fan art balances these tones, as well.

Have any of your favorite artists made Pinocchio art based on the movie?

