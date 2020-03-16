comScore

That Viral Text Message About Trump Using the Stafford Act for a National Quarantine Is False

By Kaila Hale-SternMar 16th, 2020, 12:58 pm

Viral text message about the Stafford Act used for national quarantine is false

Over the weekend, a text message went viral, copy/pasted to countless people, inaccurately asserting that Trump was about to use “the Stafford Act” for a national quarantine. One problem: he already used the Stafford Act. And it doesn’t cover quarantines.

There are different versions of this message making the rounds; I just received another version minutes ago—but this is what many people saw:

Trump invoked “the Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act” on Friday, March 13th. The 1998 Act created a system by which “a presidential disaster declaration or an emergency declaration triggers financial and physical assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).” It allows the government, through FEMA, to gain access to a $50 billion disaster relief fund. Days before Trump’s action, Senator Elizabeth Warren was calling for the Act to be invoked.

The mass viral nature of this debunked text message is one more reminder that we must look carefully at the information and rumors we receive during this time of crisis. Especially before we decide to pass it on to our entire contact list. All folks needed to do was google the Stafford Act and they would have seen what it was and that it was already invoked. These days we’re often copy/pasting and sharing information without founding across a wide variety of mediums, but for everyone’s mental health and welfare, we need to press pause and do our research. Beware of chaos agents!

Sending messages like the one that went viral, intended to be helpful or be seen as the bearer of inside news, only spreads panic and mistrust, along with creating a “boy who cried wolf” situation. People need to believe in the truth of what’s happening during this coronavirus crisis, and the more stories are revealed to be actual hoaxes, the less likely they are to believe any of the messaging.

It’s understandable why people fell for this. It sounds plausible enough, cites an authority many people believe— “a friend in the military” —and it involves frightening ideas like shadowy acts of government and an extended enforced national quarantine. The thing is that state and/or national quarantines are a very real possibility in coming days, and it’s not a bad idea to be prepared and stock up (leave some toilet paper for the rest of us, though). But messages like this are damaging because they make a concept that may become a medical and practical necessity sound like a dystopian governmental overreach.

It never hurts to be cautious about potential government overreaches, of course, especially in this administration. But it’s also immensely damaging to pass on misinformation and have it spread like wildfire. Many, manpeople saw these texts and were sent into a panic by them, while they should have been reading and watching actual news and following official guidelines for how to prepare.

And people with any sort of platform must do their due diligence before mindlessly rushing to disseminate false information.

Please do your part combatting inaccurate info in this trying time. And remember:

(image: Pexels)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Kaila Hale-Stern - Editor

Kaila is a lifelong New Yorker. She's written for io9, Gizmodo, New York Magazine, The Awl, Wired, Cosmopolitan, and once published a Harlequin novel you'll never find.