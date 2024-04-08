Category:
The ‘Fallout’ Premiere Is Just Days Away. Here’s What You Need to Know

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Apr 8, 2024 05:48 pm
Vault Boy bobble head featured in the Fallout live action

Who would’ve thought we’d get Fallout TV series before the world ends? It doesn’t matter if you’ve already played all the Fallout games. We’ve all been dreaming of a world where we can watch Fallout without loading screens.

So if you’re still alive after the total solar eclipse, then your next plan of action is to crawl out of your vault and find a way to stream Fallout once it comes out. Seeing as this is a Prime Video original production, there’s only one streaming option available—you’ll want to bookmark Prime Video before April 11, 2024, when all eight episodes drop at once.

Trailer

If you haven’t played the games, you might be wondering what Fallout is all about. Imagine a world ravaged by nuclear war. You might think that there would be no survivors left on Earth, but humans are terribly resilient. Some humans mutated or otherwise adapted to survive the harsh environment post-war, and others tried to wait things out for a few generations in protected Vaults. Each vault has different characteristics, enough to keep every Fallout player from sleeping at night.

What’s the worst that could happen in a world like this? You can be eaten by any number of mutated animals, be forced into human sacrifice, commit war crimes—the post-apocalyptic nightmares are endless in Fallout.

(featured image: Prime Video)

Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.