Falling In Reverse: Ronnie Radke Controversy Explained

The band Falling in Reverse is fronted by controversial vocalist Ronnie Radke, and in this article, we’ll explain just why he’s so controversial.

What Is Falling in Reverse and Who Is Ronnie Radke?

Originally called From Behind the Walls, Falling in Reverse is a popular hardcore rock band that formed in 2008. Radke is the lead vocalist for the band. Outside of Falling in Reverse, Radke has also been a member of Escape the Fate and released several solo albums.

What the Controversy Around Radke Is

Radke has a long criminal record, dating back to the founding of Falling in Reverse. In 2006, as noted by Rolling Stone, Radke was present at an altercation in which a man was shot and killed. Initially, he was sentenced to five years probation, but after Radke failed to report to his probation officer, he was sent to prison for two years and kicked out of Escape the Fate.

According to Stereogum, Radke has also faced legal trouble in numerous other areas. Among other things, he was arrested for domestic violence, to which he pleaded no contest, and allegedly sexually assault a woman, whom he then filed suit against for defamation. He also filed a defamation suit against music critic Anthony Fantano.

Most recently, controversy has sprung up around Radke in the wake of Falling in Reverse starting its “The Popular MonsTOUR II: World Domination.”

