Our Fall Plans Have Met Their Match as Twitter Memes Through the Delta Variant Pain

And we’re right back at it—meaning the memes about COVID have returned, this time with our plans vs. the Delta Variant. For so many of us, we thought that this fall might be somewhat normal again, since a vaccine is readily available and anyone can go out and get it (with the exception of children under the age of 12). Instead, we have seen an influx of excuses as to why people will not get the vaccine, and staggering spread of disease.

So now, all those fall plans we thought we could have are in limbo, and many of us had such hope. Out of that despair, though, has come a brand new meme that is a hilarious callback to the March memes of old and the constant struggle of our optimism towards people doing the right thing constantly backfiring on us all. I can’t wait for the “My plans for the future vs Rest of my life on earth fighting a pandemic” memes.

For ours, we did Peter and MJ in Spider-Man: Far From Home just enjoying their trip and going to the theater, and then the Delta Variant is Mysterio.

My fall plans The Delta Variant pic.twitter.com/pDprWztUmH — The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) August 11, 2021

Sadly, Twitter shined at making memes because what else have we been doing for the last year?

MY FALL PLANS THE DELTA VARIANT https://t.co/tsNANgWoBR pic.twitter.com/PD5Zxl0azq — Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) August 10, 2021

my fall plans the delta variant pic.twitter.com/B1FyAIz6dI — no context fleabag (@nocontextpwb) August 11, 2021

my fall plans vs. the delta variant pic.twitter.com/WabKOZiQJz — Bobby Box (he/him) (@bybobbybox) August 10, 2021

My fall plans The Delta Variant https://t.co/9RXh5TSeME pic.twitter.com/qcdRfoAq9W — Podro Pascal (@PodroPascal) August 10, 2021

My fall plans The Delta variant pic.twitter.com/7N7xrePBzz — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) August 10, 2021

My fall plans The Delta Variant https://t.co/WwxOGvav1g pic.twitter.com/TOznj6JFxl — Tori Fox (@theMandaTorian) August 10, 2021

My fall plans The Delta variant https://t.co/YqOq49K5Pp pic.twitter.com/kdLnNYY1Xy — Alden Diaz 🎙 (@AD_Strider) August 10, 2021

My fall plans The Delta variant pic.twitter.com/lsPHnJ39uH — BRIGHAM YOUNG MONEY (@LeviPsmiley) August 11, 2021

My Fall Plans

The Delta Variant pic.twitter.com/ecjlFeNMIT — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) August 11, 2021

My fall plans The delta variant pic.twitter.com/OoBsUygJwp — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) August 11, 2021

my fall plans the delta variant pic.twitter.com/lkhUhPnPOx — William Yu 유규호 (@its_willyu) August 10, 2021

My fall plans // The Delta Variant pic.twitter.com/8bEZ94Y8cB — Brianna Ashby (@brianna_ashby) August 10, 2021

My fall plans The Delta variant pic.twitter.com/0skR8wNezc — Alessandra (@alessandra_kr) August 10, 2021

MY FALL PLANS / THE DELTA VARIANT https://t.co/9BjgoMpGCT pic.twitter.com/oHm1CHaaLD — Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) August 10, 2021

MY FALL PLANS THE DELTA VARIANT https://t.co/FweghhFT3W pic.twitter.com/mIMuTaTzSQ — Rachel Heine (@RachelHeine) August 10, 2021

My Fall Plans The Delta Variant pic.twitter.com/F4c09AWXCU — Noël S. Wiggins (@NoelSWiggins) August 11, 2021

My fall plans The Delta Variant pic.twitter.com/0LZdPjk4nR — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) August 11, 2021

Will we ever be free from making memes about all our plans vs. COVID? Probably not, at this rate, but at least they’re funny!

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]