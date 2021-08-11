comScore Our Plans Met Their Match With New Delta Variant Meme

Our Fall Plans Have Met Their Match as Twitter Memes Through the Delta Variant Pain

By Rachel LeishmanAug 11th, 2021, 1:58 pm
 

Peter and MJ in Spider-Man: Far From Home labeled my plans, and Mysterio labeled The Delta Variant.

And we’re right back at it—meaning the memes about COVID have returned, this time with our plans vs. the Delta Variant. For so many of us, we thought that this fall might be somewhat normal again, since a vaccine is readily available and anyone can go out and get it (with the exception of children under the age of 12). Instead, we have seen an influx of excuses as to why people will not get the vaccine, and staggering spread of disease.

So now, all those fall plans we thought we could have are in limbo, and many of us had such hope. Out of that despair, though, has come a brand new meme that is a hilarious callback to the March memes of old and the constant struggle of our optimism towards people doing the right thing constantly backfiring on us all. I can’t wait for the “My plans for the future vs Rest of my life on earth fighting a pandemic” memes.

For ours, we did Peter and MJ in Spider-Man: Far From Home just enjoying their trip and going to the theater, and then the Delta Variant is Mysterio.

Sadly, Twitter shined at making memes because what else have we been doing for the last year?

Will we ever be free from making memes about all our plans vs. COVID? Probably not, at this rate, but at least they’re funny!

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!  

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel (she/her) is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album, and would sell her soul for Pedro Pascal as Kraven the Hunter. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. Secretly Grogu's mom and Lizzie Olsen's best friend.