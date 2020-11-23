Things We Saw Today: Everyone Is Talking About the Best Songs From Fake Musicians

Randall Otis, who is a writer for The Daily Show, asked a seemingly harmless question of Twitter:

What’s the best fake song? Like a song that exists in the world of a show/movie but not our world — Randall Otis (@RandallOtisTV) November 23, 2020

The problem? EVERYONE jumped to say “Scotty Doesn’t Know” from the movie Eurotrip.

It’s Scotty doesn’t know and there’s no close second. https://t.co/VYXfQPgkHs — mike mulloy (@fakemikemulloy) November 23, 2020

The fact that some of you whores think Scotty Doesn’t Know is a fake song. pic.twitter.com/EEk5igbdpT — Trixie Mattel (@trixiemattel) November 23, 2020

And yes, if this was 2004, I’d probably agree with you. But it’s 2020 and we’ve had 16 MORE years of incredible movies and television shows featuring songs from bands and musicians that exist in that property and not IRL.

Luckily, people jumped in with some other incredible suggestions.

“I Punched Keanu Reeves” from Always Be My Maybe. https://t.co/tz5h1KK0kA pic.twitter.com/Fy3xKTYA58 — Nicole Ackman (@nicoleackman16) November 23, 2020

Yah “Scotty Doesn’t Know” is great and all but let’s not dismiss that banger “Inside of You” from Forgetting Sarah Marshall pic.twitter.com/LDcyHueA8E — Wait_For_it (@BronxBaker82) November 23, 2020

To clarify, I took this “fake” song as meaning a song performed in a movie that was written FOR the movie or was performed in the movie and wasn’t originally famous for a band/artist. Like yes, Lustra did “Scotty Doesn’t Know” but did so for the movie. Does that make sense? So I’m counting “Black Sheep” by Metric for Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World because it was released as a song for the movie even if it wasn’t written specifically for it. (This is all arbitrary they’re literally songs in movies or television shows.)

I asked the staff of The Mary Sue for some suggestions and together, we’ve come up with the following list of brilliant songs from pop culture that are “fake” songs!

“Black Sheep” from Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World

“That Thing You Do” from That Thing You Do

The entire soundtrack to Inside Llewyn Davis

“I 2 I” from A Goofy Movie

“You All Everybody” from Lost

“Fever Dog” from Almost Famous

Mafuyu’s Song from Given

“I Saw Your Face And Wow” from Hey Arnold

“Set It All Free” from Sing

“Kendall’s Rap” from Succession

“5000 Candles In The Wind” from Parks and Recreation

Did your favorite make the list? Let us know what you love!

