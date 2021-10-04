Every time a social media platform crashes and I’m frantically resetting my router thinking it’s my connection and not a widespread issue, I hear a voice in the back of my head telling me how I’m too dependent on algorithms and viral cat videos.

Me after restarting the router 100th time without knowing both FB and IG are down. pic.twitter.com/DB037Eoxgc — azi (@_aaziiiii) October 4, 2021

FB and IG just got hit with that mercury retrograde. — Dallas Goldtooth (@dallasgoldtooth) October 4, 2021

But listen.

It feels odd not having a social media platform where I can argue with that bigoted friend of a friend or random anime avatar with who I share zero mutuals. I gotta know what’s going on with the estranged relative I haven’t spoken to in years while maneuvering through whatever ad sensed my presence because I made the mistake of looking at clothing stores online.

Me waiting for fb and ig to work again: pic.twitter.com/MVg4rUHmdi — (@k_cheesecake) October 4, 2021

Okay, I’m mostly kidding, I honestly do have legitimate uses for these platforms – both work-related and personal. I just can’t help but be fascinated by the reaction to when one (or multiple) platforms crash. Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, Oculus VR, and Whatsapp are down at the time of writing this and have been for the past couple of hours, and you know what? I did exactly what everyone else has done.

I turned to Twitter, where the memes and reactions are proliterating.

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

everyone relocating to twitter after fb and ig go down#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/Rk5KcexMiq — (@imthedopey) October 4, 2021

When fb and IG stop working pic.twitter.com/6KyQTliyOj — Abel girma (@Abelgir23803533) October 4, 2021

fb and ig users rushing to twitter rnpic.twitter.com/5f1H8Jxys1 — the silence of the ryán (@ryanvillaluzzz) October 4, 2021

Twitter/Telegram when FB and IG down pic.twitter.com/BOEfRloyGb — Tempestor (@wesome__) October 4, 2021

social media managers when FB and IG go down ?? #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/8f1a4Q2Pex — ً龍暴 (@hellojerico) October 4, 2021

Twitter recieving everyone comming from wsp, fb and ig. pic.twitter.com/fBN7UYtGi8 — Spooky Usagi (@KuroNoUsag1) October 4, 2021

Also?

Instagram and Whatsapp also turned to Twitter.

people getting mad over Zukerberg for whatsapp, instagram and Facebook being down. meanwhile them flirting with twitter #serverdown pic.twitter.com/RgKNG0uik6 — fluffytae⁷ (@myxsope) October 4, 2021

The timing of all of this is … curious, though.

60 Minutes has a blockbuster report and then the next day FB and IG are down? Man, this is like right up FB alley?

They are missing out on so much conspiracy traffic. — YS (@NYinLA2121) October 4, 2021

Is there a bigger issue at hand with this?

Was just on phone with someone who works for FB who described employees unable to enter buildings this morning to begin to evaluate extent of outage because their badges weren’t working to access doors. — Sheera Frenkel (@sheeraf) October 4, 2021

I’m not entirely sure, but what I do know is that it’s been hours, the memes are hard at work, and all we can do is wait to see when everything will be back up again.

#WhatsAppDown Facebook and Instagram having a #Serverdown Meanwhile Twitter to all FB and IG

pic.twitter.com/4g9juMIqGo — Vikash Kinha (@vkinha) October 4, 2021

Moral of the story? Stick with Twitter … until it crashes, then go to Facebook and Instagram.

People making jokes about the Facebook services going down make me sick. Anyone who was using an Oculus headset at the time is currently trapped in VR, and if they die there then they die in real life. — Gavin Young (@GavinDYoung) October 4, 2021

(Image: NBCUniversal Television Distribution)

