Facebook and Instagram Are Down So I’m on My Way to Twitter, Y’all Need Anything?

Twitter would never betray us like this (today, at least)

By Briana LawrenceOct 4th, 2021, 4:19 pm
 

Facebook and Instagram Down

Every time a social media platform crashes and I’m frantically resetting my router thinking it’s my connection and not a widespread issue, I hear a voice in the back of my head telling me how I’m too dependent on algorithms and viral cat videos.

But listen.

It feels odd not having a social media platform where I can argue with that bigoted friend of a friend or random anime avatar with who I share zero mutuals. I gotta know what’s going on with the estranged relative I haven’t spoken to in years while maneuvering through whatever ad sensed my presence because I made the mistake of looking at clothing stores online.

Okay, I’m mostly kidding, I honestly do have legitimate uses for these platforms – both work-related and personal. I just can’t help but be fascinated by the reaction to when one (or multiple) platforms crash. Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, Oculus VR, and Whatsapp are down at the time of writing this and have been for the past couple of hours, and you know what? I did exactly what everyone else has done.

I turned to Twitter, where the memes and reactions are proliterating.

Also?

Instagram and Whatsapp also turned to Twitter.

The timing of all of this is … curious, though.

Is there a bigger issue at hand with this?

I’m not entirely sure, but what I do know is that it’s been hours, the memes are hard at work, and all we can do is wait to see when everything will be back up again.

Moral of the story? Stick with Twitter … until it crashes, then go to Facebook and Instagram.

(Image: NBCUniversal Television Distribution)

Briana Lawrence

Briana (she/her - bisexual) is trying her best to cosplay as a responsible adult. Her writing tends to focus on the importance of representation, whether it’s through her multiple book series or the pieces she writes. After de-transforming from her magical girl state, she indulges in an ever-growing pile of manga, marathons too much anime, and dedicates an embarrassing amount of time to her Animal Crossing pumpkin patch (it's Halloween forever, deal with it Nook)