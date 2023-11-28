Cats are lovable oddballs, but what if they’re explosive, too? The Exploding Kittens card game came out in 2015, and the rules were simple: draw cards, avoid the exploding kittens in the pile, and win. But it’s about to become so much more, thanks to Netflix.

Cats control the world, and they’re about to control Netflix very soon. Exploding Kittens is coming to the streaming site in summer 2024 as a series, revolving around God Cat. You’re probably used to your house cat’s god complex, but God Cat claims to be god “trapped in the body of a cat.” No official synopsis has been released yet, but God Cat revealed himself to a boy in an upcoming apocalypse of tumultuous proportions.

This is clearly not a normal case of god complex, and to make matters more interesting, Tom Ellis is voicing God Cat. You know, the same guy who played Lucifer for six straight seasons in the Lucifer series?

Tom might not be comfortable playing god in Lucifer, but God Cat seems to be right up his alley for being just as hilarious and chaotic as Lucifer himself. Other than Tom Ellis, actors Abraham Lim, Lucy Liu, Ally Maki, Mark Proksch, Sasheer Zamata, and David Gborie are also reported to be voicing several characters in the show.

(featured image: Netflix)

