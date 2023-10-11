EXCLUSIVE: We Have a New Clip from Episode 8 of ‘Invasion’ Season 2!

Invasion has brought a lot of fear to the conversation of what would happen when aliens do, eventually, take over the world. Separating the humans and the aliens in a different set of ways, the show itself poses a lot of questions about mankind and what we would do in a situation were aliens have come to earth and how we would react to such a situation. What is so fascinating about Invasion is seeing how different each faction reacts to this “invasion,” as it were.

Today marks the release of episode 8 of season 2, titled “Cosmic Ocean,” that is described as follows: “Mitsuki begins experiencing symptoms from her time with the alien entity. Nikhil breaks into the enclosure, setting off global seismic events about the mission, and confides in Jamila.” All of this has come in the midst of a war against the aliens with the humans as they are all trying to still figure out what exactly is happening within this new era of discovery between the two.

The show itself is such a fascinating look at the conversation about aliens and our obsession with “invasions” and is one of the best explorations of it. The series is described as “Created by Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg, who serves as showrunner, and David Weil, “Invasion” is a sweeping, character-driven science fiction drama series that follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world.”

We here at the Mary Sue are excited to debut a clip from the new episode that shows what happens when Mitsuki’s time with the alien entity becomes too much and her symptoms begin to show and we get to see a clip titled “The Others.”

You can see the clip here!

Invasion premieres on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, episode 8 is out now.

(featured image: Apple TV+)

