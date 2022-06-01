Ewan McGregor Defends Moses Ingram, Says You’re No Star Wars Fan If You’re Racist (And He’s Right)

Star Wars “fans” have been on one in the worst of ways. Again, I have put “fans” in quotations because they’re not fans of the franchise. Rather, they’re racist/sexist voices speaking out against the stars of Obi-Wan Kenobi for simply existing. Star Moses Ingram, who plays Reva in the series, took to Instagram to share that she’s been getting bombarded with horrific racist DMs from these “fans” since the premiere of the series.

In a show of support for Ingram, the official Star Wars account shared messages condemning what was happening to Ingram and shared a message “don’t choose to be racist.” That angered the racists, but the rest of the fandom was happy for the change in response from Lucasfilm. In the past, they’d remained silent on the racist reactions towards their stars, so it was a necessary move on their part to protect Moses Ingram and I hope it never has to happen again but if it does, they continue to protect and support their creatives.

And Obi-Wan Kenobi himself has now spoken in support of Moses Ingram. In a video message, Ewan McGregor shared his upset over the DMs that Ingram has been getting on social media (and he’s also been very vocal through this press circuit about the treatment of Ahmed Best during the prequels).

“It seems that some of the fanbase … has decided to attack Moses Ingram online sending the most horrendous, racist DMs,” McGregor said in a video released by the official Star Wars account with the caption “A personal message from Ewan McGregor,” after a series of tweets supporting Ingram. “I heard some of them this morning and it just broke my heart.”

He went on to praise Ingram, saying she’s a “brilliant actor, she’s a brilliant woman and she’s absolutely amazing in this series. She brings so much to the series, she brings so much to the franchise. It just sickened me to my stomach to hear that this had been happening.”

“We love Moses,” he said. “And if you send her bullying messages, you’re no Star Wars fan in my mind. There’s no place for racism in this world. I totally stand with Moses.”

A personal message from Ewan McGregor. pic.twitter.com/rJSDmj663K — Star Wars (@starwars) June 1, 2022

“You’re no Star Wars fan in my mind.”

The part where McGregor says “you’re no Star Wars fan” is incredibly true and it is something that has consistently been an issue. Even if they claim to be, these “fans” are not fans. They have clearly learned nothing from the franchise they are watching. From the start of Star Wars, it has taught us all about rebellion and fighting back against oppressors, and those who choose to be racist have learned nothing from George Lucas and what this world is trying to teach.

They’re not fans; they’re just bigots. The argument so many “fans” are having is that this means they cannot “criticize” Reva has a character. That’s not the case, and it never has been. While I think she’s a great character and love her inclusion in the show, others think there are things that need to be fixed about the Third Sister. Those are not the people who the official Star Wars account or McGregor are referring to. They’re talking to those sending her racist messages on Instagram and trying to use racism to get her “out” of Star Wars in the same way they tried with John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran in the sequel trilogy.

So, McGregor is right. These are no Star Wars fans. They’re racists who are using this as a means of attacking a Black woman who did nothing but play a character in a television series—and play her amazingly well. I love Moses Ingram as Reva. I think she’s incredible, and I’m glad that Ewan McGregor has her back as we all should continue to do so.

Moses Ingram shouldn’t need “defending” for simply existing as a Black woman in Star Wars. And it’s disgraceful that this is how people are reacting to her as Reva. While she’s shared a new Instagram story today writing, “The love is louder. It overflows. Thank you,” it is still important for us all to show her support and love.

(image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]