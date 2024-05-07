Justin Hartley from a still from Tracker season1
Everything You Need To Know About ‘Tracker’ Season 2

Evan Tiwari
Published: May 7, 2024 10:24 am

Following his success with the family drama This is Us, Justin Hartley has now pivoted to action with Tracker, an action drama that premiered on CBS in February 2024. Season 1 of the show will conclude on May 19, prompting fans to find out details about season 2’s release.

Tracker scoring consecutive weeks with high ratings led to an early renewal, as CBS decided that the show would have season 2 when season 1 was just four episodes old. The show has been the TV network’s most successful one since Young Sheldon‘s premiere in 2017, and CBS clearly wants to cash in on the hype and Justin Hartley’s bankability as a leading action star. A release window for Tracker hasn’t been confirmed yet, and is slated to be part of the 2024-25 season.

Season 2 of Tracker is likely to have more or less the same cast (unless some main characters are eliminated towards the end of season 1). Hartley will definitely return as the survival expert Colter Shaw, with Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, and Fiona Rene set to reprise their roles from the first season. The show has featured a plethora of guest stars in season 1, and we can expect that to continue going into the sophomore season. However, it hasn’t been confirmed who those actors will be.

As things stand, it remains difficult to comment on how things will shape up in Tracker season 2. The series follows a case-per-week format that is likely to continue going forward. Season 1 does shed light on Colter Shaw’s past and the events that led to him becoming a survivalist and tracker, and season 2 is expected to reveal more on that front.

Tracker was created by Ben H. Winters and is based on the book The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver. Winters and Hilary Weisman Graham serve as the showrunners, while the series is primarily shot in Vancouver, Canada.

Tracker is available to watch on Paramount+, Paramount+ Amazon channel, fuboTV, and CBS.

(featured image: CBS)

Author
Evan Tiwari
Evan is a staff writer at The Mary Sue, contributing to multiple sections, including but not limited to movies, TV shows, gaming, and music. He brings in more than five years of experience in the content and media industry, both as a manager and a writer. Outside his working hours, you can either catch him at a soccer game or dish out hot takes on his Twitter account.