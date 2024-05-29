These Netflix Titles Are Exiting Stage Left by the End of May 2024

This May, Netflix is clearing out some older content to make way for their shiny new offerings, so this is your “last call” warning for some excellent titles that are leaving the streamer by month’s end.
Where the Crawdads Sing, a melancholy film with a, let’s say complex history about a young girl growing up alone in southern wetlands departs early in May 2024. Erin Brockovich, Fried Green Tomatoes, and Mamma Mia! are also taking their final bow, for the time being. You won’t want to miss your last chance to watch the Paul Newman and Robert Redford classic The Sting; the fun rom-com 27 Dresses; or the thoughtful yet funny Silver Linings Playbook.
For fans of Katniss Everdeen, the four original Hunger Games movies are making their exit on May 31. Horror fans, check out Insidious, Annabelle, and Silent Hill before they disappear.
Read on to see everything leaving Netflix in May 2024, with our personal recommendations in bold. You can also take a look at our streaming page for more curated lists, reviews, and everything else you need to find your next great watch!
May 1
13 Going on 30 (2004)
27 Dresses (2008)
30 Days of Night (2007)
Above Suspicion (2019)
Angelina Ballerina (Seasons 1-2)
Anger Management (2003)
Annabelle (2014)
Antz (1998)
Apollo 13 (1995)
Barney and Friends (Seasons 13 and 14)
Beethoven (1992)
Bennett’s War (2019)
Bird on a Wire (1990)
Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
Desperado (1995)
Down with the King (2021)
Dumb and Dumber (1994)
Einsatzgruppen: The Nazi Death Squads (Limited Series)
Elvis (2022)
Erin Brockovich (2000)
Fletch (1985)
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)
Hong Kong West Side Stories (Season 1)
How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)
Igor (2008)
Joker (2019)
Jurassic Park (1993)
Jurassic Park III (2001)
Kindergarten Cop (1990)
King Kong (2005)
Legion (2010)
Love & Basketball (2000)
Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023)
Mamma Mia! (2008)
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again! (2018)
Margot at the Wedding (2007)
Medici (Seasons 1-3) Netflix Original
Munafik 2 (2018) Netflix Original
Octonauts (Seasons 1-4)
Parenthood (1989)
Play Misty for Me (1971)
Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
Silverado (1985)
Simon (Season 1)
Sincerely Yours, Dhaka (2018)
Sixteen Candles (1984)
Soul Surfer (2011)
Step Brothers (2008)
Sun Cry Moon (2019)
Sur Sapata (2019)
Tammy (2014)
The ‘Burbs (1989)
The Change-Up (2011)
The First Purge (2018)
The Flintstones (1994)
The Florida Project (2017)
The Four Seasons (1981)
The Glass Castle (2017)
The Good Shepherd (2006)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
The Other Side of the Mountain (1975)
The Purge: Election Year (2016)
The Sting (1973)
The Yeti Adventures (2018)
Tom and Jerry (2021)
Twins (1988)
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010)
Underworld: Evolution (2006)
Vanquish (2021)
Warrior (2011)
Whiplash (2014)
Why Did I Get Married? (2007)
Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)
Zoom: Academy for Superheroes (2006)
May 2
Lady Driver (2019)
Roped (2020)
The Stand at Paxton County (2020)
Survive the Night (2020)
May 3
Arctic Dogs (2019)
Boys Over Flowers (2009)
Chris Distefano: Speshy Weshy (2022) – Netflix Original
Iris (2009)
May 6
In Our Mothers’ Garden (2020)
May 7
City of God: 10 Years Later (2013)
May 8
Uncut Gems (2019)
May 9
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)
May 10
Illegal Woman (2020)
St. Vincent (2014)
The Defected (Season 1)
May 11
Where The Crawdads Sing (2022)
May 14
Ahaan (2019)
Fifty Shades of Black (2016)
Mere Pyare Prime Minister (2019)
Rencor tatuado (2018)
May 15
I Hear You (Season 1)
Sleepless Society: Two Pillows & A Lost (Season 1)
May 16
I Hear You (2019)
Long Live the Bonus Family (2022)
Sleepless Society: Two Pillows & A Lost Soul (2020)
Sleight (2016)
May 17
Born in Gaza (2014)
Born in Syria (2016)
Dying to Tell (2018) – Netflix Original
Mokalik (2019)
October 1 (2014)
Phone Swap (2012)
The Bridge (2017)
The CEO (2016)
The Figurine (2009)
May 18
Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (2021)
May 19
Laerte-se (2017) – Netflix Original
Well-Intended Love (2020)
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-3
May 20
Hating Peter Tatchell (2020)
May 21
678 (2009)
Asmaa (2011)
Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios (2020)
Until Midnight (2019)
May 22
Minari (2021)
The Boxtrolls (2014)
May 26
Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure (Seasons 3-4)
May 31
2012
Boyz n the Hood
Burlesque
The Choice
The Disaster Artist
Forever My Girl
The Great Gatsby
Happy Gilmore
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
The Impossible
Insidious
L.A. Confidential
Lakeview Terrace
The Mick: Seasons 1-2
Noah
Oh, Ramona!
The Other Guys
Silent Hill
Skyscraper
Split
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
You’ve Got Mail
