‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Already Manifested an Oscar in the Film Itself

I’m not a crystal girly or religious in any capacity. However, there’s something fascinating about the concept of manifesting. For those that only know this word in the context of the genocidal Manifest Destiny or when you accidentally watched a 2006 Secrets Documentary at 13 thinking it was going to be something like National Treasure (It’s not, and I’m still mad), the act of manifesting is willing something to happen.

It appears that the Daniels (directors), and possibly the prop department put something in Everything Everywhere All At Once (EEAAO) did something that can only be described as manifesting Hollywood prestige. Twitch streamer and burlesque nerd Anja Keister found this in her latest watch of EEAAO. She ran it back and uploaded it to TikTok:

In this scene, Stephanie Hsu is holding a flickering object(s) in her hand and at one point, she’s holding an Oscar. I’m not quite sure if this is a prop or a borrowed award. The Daniels have yet to win an Oscar but have worked in film, television, and the music industry for over a decade. So, they might have some contacts and might own their own soon, too.

This reminds me of another film that cheekily alluded to an Oscar before ultimately earning many. In 2019, days before Pasasite would make history for becoming the first International Feature to win Best Picture, the film was released in the U.K. with a new poster. This poster, illustrated by La Boca, features an Oscar hiding under the table. It’s fitting, considering how the movie’s tone and pace shift dramatically in that scene.

Since the release of this poster, there’s been a running joke that it’s missing three more statues. After all, Parasite was nominated and won for screenplay, international feature, director and feature! With EEAAO nominated in eleven categories, I hope this form of manifesting so early on was actually selling themselves short.

Have you ever seen a physical award appear in a film that would go on to win? Let us know in the comments!

