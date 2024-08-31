Everything coming to Shudder in September 2024

Shudder is the home for all things horror. With September marking the early beginnings of spooky season, the streaming service gets into gear with a mixture of returning classics and new releases.

Along with the additions listed below, The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs celebrates an important milestone that will see Joe and Darcy tackle six movies. If you’re one of the few not enthralled with the Drive-In, that’s okay. You’ve got plenty to choose from, including Shudder originals and exclusives like In a Violent Nature and Oddity.

Here is everything hitting Shudder in September 2024.

September 1

Horror’s Greatest – Shudder Original Series

The season premiere of Horror’s Greatest was actually released on August 27. However, new episodes air every Tuesday on Shudder until September 24. The docu-series delves into all things horror movies, with a multitude of genre actors, directors, writers, and SFX artists lending their opinions and thoughts.

The Last Drive-In: Nightmareathon – Shudder Original Series

The ever-popular The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs crosses a spooky 666 milestone. To celebrate six years and six seasons, Joe Bob and Darcy will marathon six films. As usual, the selection is kept under wraps until The Last Drive-In hits Shudder.

Salem’s Lot (1979)

This two-part mini-series delves into the nightmarish story conjured up by famed horror author Stephen King. As a decently faithful adaption, Salem’s Lot follows a novelist whose hometown return is hijacked by a slow vampire takeover.

Candyman (1992)

Tony Todd’s Candyman might not get the same attention as the Big Three slashers (Freddy Kreuger, Jason Voorhees, and Michael Myers), but he holds a special spot in the dark hearts of horror fans. Bernard Rose’s adaptation of Clive Barker’s source material explores the unusual relationship between a grad student researching urban legends and the hook-handed killer she summons.

The Funhouse (1981)

Tobe Hooper is best known for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. However, The Funhouse is an underrated slasher worth checking out. When four teenagers get locked in a carnival, they’re forced to contend with the murderous killer still lurking inside.

The People Under the Stairs (1991)

After A Nightmare on Elm Street but before Scream, Wes Craven dropped this pseudo-dark comedy. In The People Under the Stairs, the neighborhood’s slumlord landlords find their well-kept secrets exposed after a young boy and two robbers become trapped in their house.

Shocker (1989)

Shudder returns another underrated Wes Craven film to its library. Shocker sees Mitch Pileggi play a serial killer who returns from the dead to seek vengeance against those who sent him to the electric chair.

September 2

Basket Case (+TLDI 108 Marathon)

Basket Case is a Shudder frequenter, thanks to its cult status. The zany plot explores the utterly bizarre relationship between a young man and his bloody-thirsty conjoined twin, who—as the title implies—resides in an unassuming basket.

September 6

The Demon Disorder (2024)

Directed by Steven Boyle, The Demon Disorder sees two brothers contending with the possession of their younger brother after their father’s death. However, they soon begin to suspect that the spirit inside their brother is actually their father.

September 7

All You Need is Death (2023)

All You Need is Death is an Irish film with a unique premise. After recording and translating an ancient folk song, a young couple unlocks a door with only evil behind it.

September 9

Popcorn (1991)

Mark Herrier’s meta-slasher continues to be a fan favorite. Set during a film festival, a group of college students face off against a ruthless killer who is also a master of disguise. If you like references to the monster movies that dominated the ’50s, Popcorn’s got plenty of ’em.

Blue Sunshine (1977)

Blue Sunshine starts with a series of unusual murders committed by separate people. However, things change when the common link between the killers is a batch of Blue Sunshine LSD they’d all taken a decade prior.

The Living Dead at Manchester Morgue (1974)

Also known as Let Sleeping Corpses Lie, The Living Dead at Manchester Morgue is a zombie flick directed by Jorge Grau. After a series of Manson-like murders, two cops chase down two hippie suspects only to discover the real culprits are actually the undead.

September 13

In a Violent Nature (2024) – Shudder Original Film

Chris Nash’s In a Violent Nature offers something unique by largely depicting the movie’s events from the slasher’s POV. In the vein of Friday the 13th, the film follows Johnny, a vengeful spirit accidentally resurrected by a group of friends.

September 23

Eight Eyes (2023)

Austin Jennings’ Eight Eyes delivers a ’70s aesthetic in a modern film. It picks up with a dysfunctional couple whose vacation is interrupted by a strange local looking to enact rituals.

September 27

Oddity (2024) – Shudder Exclusive Film

Oddity picks up with the brutal murder of Dani at her new country house. Suspecting there is more to the murder, Dani’s twin sister Darcy, a woman with blindness who is also a self-proclaimed psychic with a passion for collecting cursed objects, sets out to learn the truth.

