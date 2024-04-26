Peacock’s new May releases include the streaming debut of The American Society of Magical Negroes along with the premiere of We Are Lady Parts season 2, limited series The Tattooist of Auschwitz, and more.

EuroVision heads can look forward to watching the 2024 contest live on Peacock starting May 7, with the finale airing on May 11. In addition to the premiere of The American Society of Magical Negroes (May 3), next month’s movie highlights include genre hits Get Out, The Cabin in the Woods, Mad Max, and The Mummy, and contemporary comedy classics like 10 Things I Hate About You, The 40 Year Old Virgin, and Step Brothers.

The long-awaited second season of We Are Lady Parts also hits Peacock in May, along with new episodes of SNL, Law & Order (pick your poison), Top Chef, and the Vanderpump Rules season 11 finale. May is also Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islanders month, and Peacock has an entire collection of movies and shows devoted to highlighting AAPI voices, including The Life of Pi, The Wailing, the Ip Man series, and a remastered cut of Ichi the Killer.

Keep scrolling for everything coming to Peacock in May 2024, with notable titles and our picks in bold. And for more recs, head over to our streaming page, where you’ll find everything coming to Netflix next month, the best horror movies on Max right now, and more.

May 1

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 2 – Finale (NBC)

10 Things I Hate About You

27 Dresses

The 40 Year Old Virgin

2046

A Bride for Christmas

A Royal Corgi Christmas

Angels & Demons*

As Luck Would Have It

Beijing Bicycle

Boo! A Madea Halloween*

Boogie*

The Boss

Bruce Lee, the Legend

The Cabin in the Woods*

The Chronicles of Riddick

Couples Retreat

Cowboys & Aliens

The Da Vinci Code*

Doom

Dragon: Bruce Lee Story

Enemy at the Gates

Five Star Christmas

Fletch

Fletch Lives

Get Out*

The Hurt Locker*

Identity Thief

Inferno*

The Irresistible Blueberry Farm

The Joy Luck Club

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Kindergarten Cop

King Kong

Knight and Day

The Last Airbender

Life of Pi

Life of the Party

Lift

Little Rascals

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Love on Safari

Love Takes Flight

Love Under the Stars

Luv

Mad Max

Madea Goes to Jail

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Marry Me in Yosemite

Mei Ren Yu (Mermaid)

Memoirs of a Geisha

Merry & Bright

Midway to Love

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy (‘99)

Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths

No Time to Die

Pitch Black

Prospect

Queen of Spain

Return to Christmas Creek

Riddick

Rise: Blood Hunter

Rome in Love

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness

The Rundown

The Scorpion King

This Beautiful Fantastic

Shrek Forever After

Shrek the Third*

Snitch

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Spy Kids 4

Step Brothers*

Tammy

This is 40

Three Extremes II

Three… Extremes

Tortilla Soup

Uncle Buck

Valkyrie

War (2007)*

Warrior (2011)*

Why Did I Get Married?

Why Did I Get Married Too

Wonder Woman (2017)

May 2

The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Season 1 – All Episodes – 6 episodes, 60 mins (Peacock Original)*

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is an event series inspired by the real-life story of Jewish Holocaust survivors Lali and Gita Sokolov. Lali (Jonah Hauer-King) arrived at Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1942, and shortly after arrival, he was made one of the tätowierer (tattooists), charged to ink identification numbers onto fellow prisoners’ arms. One day, he meets Gita (Anna Próchniak) when tattooing her prisoner number on her arm. They experience love at first sight, and so begins a courageous, unforgettable, and human story. Under constant guard from a volatile Nazi SS officer Baretzki (Jonas Nay), Lali and Gita became determined to keep each other alive.Around 60 years later, Lali (Harvey Keitel) meets novice writer Heather Morris (Melanie Lynskey). Recently widowed, Lali finds the courage to tell the world his story. In recounting his story to Heather, Lali, in his 80s, faces the traumatic ghosts of his youth and relives his memories of falling in love in the most horrific of places.

Chucky, Season 3 – Finale (SYFY)

Saturday Church

May 3

The American Society of Magical Negroes (Peacock Exclusive / Streaming Debut)*

The American Society of Magical Negroes is a fresh, satirical comedy about a young man, Aren, who is recruited into a secret society of magical Black people who dedicate their lives to a cause of utmost importance: making white people’s lives easier.

May 4

Kentucky Derby 2024

May 5

A Lifelong Love (Hallmark)+

May 6

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14 – Premiere (Bravo)

May 7

Eurovision Song Contest 2024*

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17 – Finale (Oxygen)

May 8

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11 – Finale – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)*

May 9

Love Undercover, Season 1 – Premiere, 4 episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Today’s athletes are mega stars with extreme wealth, giant fandoms and lavish lifestyles. You could even call them royalty. And naturally, with any royal story, a fairytale is never too far away. Love Undercover is a modern-day fairytale meets buddy comedy about an elite group of international soccer stars who come to the United States on a secret quest for true love. We’ll follow them on an epic journey filled with drama, heartbreak and self-discovery. Can they win over the ladies without their fame and fortune? Will they manage to keep their true identities a secret? And will any of them fall for an American princess before inviting them back to their home countries and testing their relationships on the global stage. For these men, finding love is the # 1 goal.

May 10

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish*

May 12

A Whitewater Romance (Hallmark)+

May 13

American Ninja Warrior Women’s Championship, Season 15 (NBC)

OMG Fashun, Season 1 – Premiere, 2 Episodes (E!)

Perry Mason (1957), Seasons 1-5

May 14

Cold Justice, Season 7 – All Episodes (Oxygen)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

May 15

Best of the Tonight Show Special: 10 Years of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

May 16

Caillou, Season 1 (New Episodes) – 5 Episodes, 22 min (Peacock Original)*

The home and social life of a sensitive and imaginative 4-year-old boy, and the supportive family and friends that help him navigate his big feelings.

Love Undercover, Season 1 – 3 NEW episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

May 17

Law & Order, Season 23 – Finale (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4 – Finale (NBC)

Law & Order SVU, Season 25 – Finale (NBC)

May 18

Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home (Hallmark)+

May 23

Love Undercover, Season 1 – FINALE – 3 episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Chicago Fire, Season 12 – Finale (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 9 – Finale (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 11 – Finale (NBC)

May 24

Knock at the Cabin*

May 26

Big Sky River: The Bridal Path (Hallmark)+

May 27

Race to Survive: New Zealand, Season 2 – Premiere (USA)

May 28

American Ninja Warrior Couple’s Special, Season 15 (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 11 – Finale (Bravo)

May 29

America’s Got Talent, Season 19 – Premiere (NBC)

May 30

We Are Lady Parts, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*

Season 2 of We Are Lady Parts sees the band return with a renewed artistic mission after the high of their first UK tour, only to find a rival band threatens their delicate status quo. As the reality of chasing success sets in, Lady Parts embark on recording their first album, juggling personal ambitions and deciding whether ‘making it big’ is really what they wanted.

