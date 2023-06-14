‘Superman & Lois’ Lives To Fight Another Day

Yes, you read that right: Superman & Lois has been renewed for season 4 at The CW! Though the show’s future was in limbo as the network decided between renewing either Superman & Lois or Gotham Knights, Tyler Hoechlin’s portrayal of Clark Kent/the Man of Steel and Elizabeth Tulloch’s depiction of the famous Lois Lane eventually won the battle. As a result, Superman & Lois will be the last DC show left standing on the network, as the Arrowverse officially ended with The Flash‘s season 9 finale earlier this year, and Gotham Knights has been canceled after one season.

The CW, recently purchased by Nexstar, is changing its fall programming rather dramatically. This is partially a response to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, as well as a change in the network’s overall strategy. Only four of the scripted shows that aired on The CW during the 2022/2023 season have been renewed. As such, while Superman & Lois is coming back for season 4, audiences should expect some significant changes to the show, too.

Here’s everything you need to know about Superman & Lois season 4.

When will Superman & Lois season 4 premiere?

It’s currently unclear when Superman & Lois season 4 will premiere. While the show has been officially renewed, the WGA strike is currently in full swing, and as such, the writers room cannot commence yet. Previous seasons have all started at the beginning of a new year—season 3 premiered in March 2023, while season 2 debuted in January 2022, and season 1 premiered in February 2021. Whether or not the new season will premiere around a similar date in 2024 remains to be seen.

Which Superman & Lois cast members will return in season 4?

(The CW)

Again, this is not entirely clear. While the renewal of Superman & Lois for season 4 is wonderful, some series regular cast members will not be returning to the show for its fourth outing. Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch will in all likelihood remain unaffected (they are the titular characters, after all), but of a total of 12 series regulars, a significant number are expected to leave the show. Exactly which cast members will stay and which will leave hasn’t been announced yet, as the renewal has only just been revealed. The reduced cast list comes as a result of hefty budget cuts reportedly needed to keep the show afloat, but Deadline also reports that cast options are set to expire soon, which likely influenced this decision, too.

How many episodes will Superman & Lois season 4 have?

In addition to a smaller regular cast, Superman & Lois season 4 will also feature fewer episodes. The new season has been given a 10-episode order, shorter than previous outings. Seasons 1 and 2 had 15 episodes each, while season 3 has 13 episodes. Whether this shorter season means that Superman & Lois season 4 will be the show’s final outing is currently unknown.

What will Superman & Lois season 4 be about?

As season 3 of Superman & Lois hasn’t ended yet (the finale will air on June 27), it’s hard to say exactly what will happen next. However, Lex Luthor is expected to play a large role in the last two episodes of the season, which will likely to continue into season 4. Network president Brad Schwartz recently teased what was to come for the season 3 finale: “You’ve got some Lex Luthor in there,” he said. “I don’t want to give any spoilers, but the end of the season is great—and it’s got a bit of a cliffhanger.” Superman & Lois‘s version of Lex Luthor will be portrayed by The Walking Dead alum Michael Cudlitz. We’d expect Lois’s recent cancer diagnosis to continue to play a part in season 4, as well.

It may take a while, but Superman & Lois season 4 will surely be worth the wait.

(featured image: The CW)

