Everything Coming to Paramount+ in March 2024

There are actual children on social media who have no idea that the Kevin James meme is from a sitcom, and they are going to have their minds blown when all NINE seasons of The King of Queens hit Paramount+ in March.

Probably not, but if you enjoy the comedic stylings of Kevin James, that’s something to look forward to, right? If not, Paramount+ has several notable premieres lined up for March, including A Gentleman in Moscow, a 1920s-set limited series starring Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, based on the bestselling novel by Amor Towles; Little Wing, a touching family drama starring Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project); and Elsbeth, the latest spinoff from The Good Wife, starring Carrie Preston. We put these, along with our recs, in bold.

Keep scrolling for everything coming to Paramount+ in March (asterisks denote titles available to Paramount+ With Showtime subscribers), and in case you missed it, here’s everything coming to Hulu this month. For more picks, check out our streaming page.

March 1

War Pony (Premiere)*: Bound by their shared search for belonging, two young Oglala Lakota men growing up on the Pine Ridge Reservation grapple with a world built against them as they navigate their unique paths to manhood.

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Airplane II: The Sequel

Airplane!

All About the Benjamins

An Elephant’s Journey*

Angela’s Ashes

At Any Price

Awakenings*

Black Sheep (1996)

Blood Out*

Burnt*

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Coming to America

Deception (2008)

Disturbia

Drugstore Cowboy*

Enough Said

Flatliners (1990)

Flyboys*

Footloose (1984)

Frank Miller’s Sin City*

Freelancers*

Guns Akimbo*

Happy-Go-Lucky*

In Bloom*

In Too Deep (1999)

Inside Llewyn Davis

Jagged Edge

Lizzie*

Miller’s Crossing

Noah (2004)

Not Another Teen Movie

Once Upon a Time in America

Raising Arizona

Requiem for a Dream*

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

Seabiscuit

Sleepy Hollow

St. Elmo’s Fire*

The Abyss (1989)

The Big Short

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Dictator

The Drop

The Gift*

The Girl Next Door

The Good Girl

The Outsiders (1983)

The Vatican Tapes*

The Warriors (1979)

Tommy Boy

Wayne’s World

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet

March 2

The Accused

This Is Where I Leave You

March 3

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

March 6

Raging Grace (Premiere)*: Winner of the Grand Jury Award at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival, this film follows the struggles of an undocumented Filipina immigrant who takes a job caring for an extremely wealthy but terminally ill old man.

Air Warriors (Season 11)

March 7

The Thundermans Return (Premiere): The epic adventures of a superhero family, introduced in the hit Nickelodeon series, continue in a brand new movie. When one save goes wrong, the Thundermans are sent back to Hiddenville.

CBS News Specials: State of the Union Address

March 8

Home Again (2017)*

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Blaze of Glory

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Race to the Top of the World!

March 10

What Happens Later*

March 11

Sleeping With Other People*

March 12

Never Seen Again (Season 5 premiere)

March 13

Little Wing (Premiere): Inspired by The New Yorker article by Susan Orlean, Little Wing follows Kaitlyn, a teen who is reeling from her parents’ divorce and the pending loss of her home. When stealing a valuable bird, Kaitlyn forms a bond with the owner that leads her to a new outlook on life.

America’s Hidden Stories (Season 3)

Black Ink Crew Los Angeles (Season 2)

Black Ink Crew New York (Season 10)

Peppa Pig (Season 9)

The Amazing Race (Season 36)—Paramount+ With Showtime subscribers can watch live on CBS in the Paramount+ app or stream the next day.

March 19

Carol (2015)*

March 20

The Last Cowboy (Season 4)

March 25

The King of Queens (Seasons 1-9)

March 27

Behind the Music (Season 2)

LL Cool J Presents: The Rock the Bells Festival – Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop

Ten Steps to Disaster (Season 2)

March 29

A Gentleman in Moscow (Premiere)*: An adaptation of Amor Towles’ internationally best-selling novel, A Gentleman in Moscow follows Count Alexander Rostov who, in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, is sentenced to house arrest in the opulent Hotel Metropol.

March 30

Beyond the Aggressives: 25 Years Later (Premiere)*: In 2005, the groundbreaking film The Aggressives showcased the remarkable stories of queer BIPOC individuals Chin, Octavio, Trevon, and Kisha. Now, nearly 20 years later, the same four protagonists reunite to reflect on their past and envision new futures.

March 31

Set Up

