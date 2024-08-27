The start of a new month means streaming websites refreshing their catalogs, and Paramount+ is entering September with some enticing titles in their library.

Recommended Videos

Last Thursday, the streamer revealed its new offerings, which include the fall TV shows that will be making their premiere on CBS. Sylvester Stallone starrer Tulsa King is arguably the biggest name among the lot, which also features the likes of Survivor and the multiple Oscar-nominated movie Foxcatcher.

Here’s an exhaustive list of everything coming to Paramount+ in September 2024:

September 1

6 Days

54

A Knight’s Tale

A Very Brady Sequel

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

All the Right Moves

Amores Perros

Angel Heart

Annabelle: Creation

Annihilation

Approaching the Unknown

Asylum

Babel

Beastly

Beatriz at Dinner

Below

Beneath

Big

Blue Crush

Body Cam

Bound

Bring Out the Dead

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Carriers

Case 39

Cesar Chavez

Changing Lanes

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’

Cloverfield

Clue

Coneheads

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Curandero

Cursed

Death on the Nile

Death Wish

Deep Impact

Deepstar Six

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Doctor Sleep

Domestic Disturbance

Don’t Worry Darling

Doubt

Down to You

Dragonslayer

Dreamgirls

Eagle Eye

Ella Enchanted

Eye for an Eye

First Blood

Foxcatcher

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter

Get Over It

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Ghost Team One

Ghost Town

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Halloween VI: The Curse of Michael Myers

Halloween VIII: Resurrection

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

Harold & Maude

Heatwave

Hecho En Mexico

Hostage

In a Relationship

In Too Deep

It Follows

Jeanne du Barry

Jerry Maguire

Jojo Rabbit

Jungleland

Just Like Heaven

King Kong (1976)

Kingpin

Labor Day

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Last Shoot Out

Like Water for Chocolate

Little Black Book

Love and Monsters

Martin Lawrence: Runteldat

Mimic

Mimic 2

Mimic 3: Sentinel

Mommie Dearest

Mother!

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

My Baby’s Daddy

My Bloody Valentine

Nacho Libre

Night Falls on Manhattan

Nine Lives

No Country for Old Men

Notting Hill

Overlord

Perfume: The Story of a Murderer

Phantoms

Piñero

Playing with Fire

Pretty in Pink

Primal Fear

Prophecy

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Regarding Henry

Reindeer Games

Sabrina (1954)

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

School Ties

Seabiscuit

Singularity

Spell

Spontaneous

Still Waiting

Suspect Zero

Switchback

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie

Teaching Mrs. Tingle

That Thing You Do!

The Brothers Grimm

The Conversation

The Crossing Guard

The Crow: City of Angels

The Crying Game

The Curse of La Llorona

The Devil Inside

The Equalizer

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Gift

The Grifters

The Haunting

The Honeymooners

The Hunted

The Internship

The Last Exorcism Part II

The Long Kiss Goodnight

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Loved Ones

The Mexican

The Moon & Back

The Parallax View

The Peacemaker

The Perfect Score

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent

The Prophecy II

The Prophecy: Forsaken

The Prophecy: Unforgiven

The Reckoning

The Relic

The Ruins

The Tenant

The Three Amigos (2003)

The Two Jakes

The Uninvited

The Virgin Suicides

The Woman in Black

Things We Lost in the Fire

True Grit (1969)

Truth

Twisted

Unfaithful

Urban Cowboy

Waiting…

Witchboard II: The Devil’s Doorway

Parallel (streaming premiere)

September 3

After Midnight (Season 2)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 10)

September 4

Rubble & Crew (Season 1)

September 9

The Drew Barrymore Show (Season 5)

The Talk (Season 16)

September 13

DORA season 2 premiere

September 15

Premonition

Tulsa King Season 2 Premiere

September 16

The Big (Seasons 1-4)

September 17

Nöthin’ But a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of ’80s Hair Metal

September 18

Office Race

The Preppie Connection

Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe: Hungary for Democracy

Jordan Klepper Fingers the Midterms: America Unfollows Democracy

Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Into the MAGAverse

Survivor (Season 47)

September 19

Frasier Season 2 Premiere

September 20

Secret Celebrity Renovation

September 21

48 Hours (Season 37)

September 22

60 Minutes (Season 57)

Matlock (Sneak Peek)

September 23

Let’s Make a Deal (Season 16)

The Price is Right (Season 53)

September 25

Born to be Blue

Deadlock

September 26

The Bold and the Beautiful (Season 38)

Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale premiere

Colin From Accounts Season 2 premiere

September 27

The Greatest @Home Videos

Apartment 7A premiere

September 29

The Summit (Sneak Peek)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy