The start of a new month means streaming websites refreshing their catalogs, and Paramount+ is entering September with some enticing titles in their library.
Last Thursday, the streamer revealed its new offerings, which include the fall TV shows that will be making their premiere on CBS. Sylvester Stallone starrer Tulsa King is arguably the biggest name among the lot, which also features the likes of Survivor and the multiple Oscar-nominated movie Foxcatcher.
Here’s an exhaustive list of everything coming to Paramount+ in September 2024:
September 1
- 6 Days
- 54
- A Knight’s Tale
- A Very Brady Sequel
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- All the Right Moves
- Amores Perros
- Angel Heart
- Annabelle: Creation
- Annihilation
- Approaching the Unknown
- Asylum
- Babel
- Beastly
- Beatriz at Dinner
- Below
- Beneath
- Big
- Blue Crush
- Body Cam
- Bound
- Bring Out the Dead
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer
- Carriers
- Case 39
- Cesar Chavez
- Changing Lanes
- Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’
- Cloverfield
- Clue
- Coneheads
- Confessions of a Dangerous Mind
- Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
- Curandero
- Cursed
- Death on the Nile
- Death Wish
- Deep Impact
- Deepstar Six
- Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
- Doctor Sleep
- Domestic Disturbance
- Don’t Worry Darling
- Doubt
- Down to You
- Dragonslayer
- Dreamgirls
- Eagle Eye
- Ella Enchanted
- Eye for an Eye
- First Blood
- Foxcatcher
- From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money
- From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter
- Get Over It
- Get Rich or Die Tryin’
- Ghost Team One
- Ghost Town
- Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
- Halloween VI: The Curse of Michael Myers
- Halloween VIII: Resurrection
- Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
- Harold & Maude
- Heatwave
- Hecho En Mexico
- Hostage
- In a Relationship
- In Too Deep
- It Follows
- Jeanne du Barry
- Jerry Maguire
- Jojo Rabbit
- Jungleland
- Just Like Heaven
- King Kong (1976)
- Kingpin
- Labor Day
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
- Last Shoot Out
- Like Water for Chocolate
- Little Black Book
- Love and Monsters
- Martin Lawrence: Runteldat
- Mimic
- Mimic 2
- Mimic 3: Sentinel
- Mommie Dearest
- Mother!
- Mr. Popper’s Penguins
- Murder on the Orient Express (1974)
- My Baby’s Daddy
- My Bloody Valentine
- Nacho Libre
- Night Falls on Manhattan
- Nine Lives
- No Country for Old Men
- Notting Hill
- Overlord
- Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
- Phantoms
- Piñero
- Playing with Fire
- Pretty in Pink
- Primal Fear
- Prophecy
- Rambo III
- Rambo: First Blood Part II
- Regarding Henry
- Reindeer Games
- Sabrina (1954)
- Scary Movie
- Scary Movie 2
- School Ties
- Seabiscuit
- Singularity
- Spell
- Spontaneous
- Still Waiting
- Suspect Zero
- Switchback
- Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
- Teaching Mrs. Tingle
- That Thing You Do!
- The Brothers Grimm
- The Conversation
- The Crossing Guard
- The Crow: City of Angels
- The Crying Game
- The Curse of La Llorona
- The Devil Inside
- The Equalizer
- The Ghost and the Darkness
- The Gift
- The Grifters
- The Haunting
- The Honeymooners
- The Hunted
- The Internship
- The Last Exorcism Part II
- The Long Kiss Goodnight
- The Longest Yard (2005)
- The Loved Ones
- The Mexican
- The Moon & Back
- The Parallax View
- The Peacemaker
- The Perfect Score
- The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
- The Prophecy II
- The Prophecy: Forsaken
- The Prophecy: Unforgiven
- The Reckoning
- The Relic
- The Ruins
- The Tenant
- The Three Amigos (2003)
- The Two Jakes
- The Uninvited
- The Virgin Suicides
- The Woman in Black
- Things We Lost in the Fire
- True Grit (1969)
- Truth
- Twisted
- Unfaithful
- Urban Cowboy
- Waiting…
- Witchboard II: The Devil’s Doorway
- Parallel (streaming premiere)
September 3
- After Midnight (Season 2)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 10)
September 4
Rubble & Crew (Season 1)
September 9
- The Drew Barrymore Show (Season 5)
- The Talk (Season 16)
September 13
- DORA season 2 premiere
September 15
- Premonition
- Tulsa King Season 2 Premiere
September 16
- The Big (Seasons 1-4)
September 17
- Nöthin’ But a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of ’80s Hair Metal
September 18
- Office Race
- The Preppie Connection
- Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe: Hungary for Democracy
- Jordan Klepper Fingers the Midterms: America Unfollows Democracy
- Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Into the MAGAverse
- Survivor (Season 47)
September 19
- Frasier Season 2 Premiere
September 20
- Secret Celebrity Renovation
September 21
- 48 Hours (Season 37)
September 22
- 60 Minutes (Season 57)
- Matlock (Sneak Peek)
September 23
- Let’s Make a Deal (Season 16)
- The Price is Right (Season 53)
September 25
- Born to be Blue
- Deadlock
September 26
- The Bold and the Beautiful (Season 38)
- Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale premiere
- Colin From Accounts Season 2 premiere
September 27
- The Greatest @Home Videos
- Apartment 7A premiere
September 29
- The Summit (Sneak Peek)
Published: Aug 27, 2024 03:12 pm