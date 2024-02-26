Everything Coming to Max in March 2024

What’s up, my little Maxinistas? If you’re looking for all the new movies and shows coming to Max in March, you’ve come to the right place.

Recommended Videos

This month’s headliners include the new HBO original series The Regime, starring Kate Winslet as a ruthless girlboss dictator; drama series The Girls on the Bus (the girls on the boss?), about four female journalists (girlbosses, all!) covering a presidential election; A24 dark comedy Dream Scenario, starring Nicolas Cage as a man who is neither girl nor boss; and Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet as a girlboss chocolatier.

For members of the Poor Things hive, both Ramy Youssef and Jerrod Carmichael have new titles on Max this month: Youssef’s new comedy special, More Feelings, drops sometime in March, and Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show hits on March 29. We’ve put these, along with our other recs, in bold.

Keep scrolling for everything coming to Max in March, and in case you missed it, here’s everything coming to Hulu this month. For more recs, check out our streaming page.

March 1

127 Hours (2010)

Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015)

Baby Mama (2008)

The Ballad of Lefty Brown (2017)

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

Bullet Head (2018)

Cabaret (1972)

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Deadpool (2016)

Dear White People (2014)

Dope (2015)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Farewell (2019)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Godzilla (2014)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Good Time (2017)

The Green Knight (2021)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Hot Air (2019)

King Kong (1933)

Kong: Skull Island (2017)

Last Christmas (2019)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

Lean On Me (1989)

Leatherheads (2008)

Love Beats Rhymes (2017)

Me and Earl and The Dying Girl (2015)

Nine Lives (2016)

Observe and Report (2009)

Ocean’s 11 (1960)

Ocean’s Eight (2018)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

On Chesil Beach (2018)

Pulling Strings (2013)

Rambo (2008)

The Revenant (2016)

Royal Crackers, Season 2 (Adult Swim)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Scream 3 (2000)

Selling The Hamptons, Season 2

She’s Out of My League (2010)

Shut In (2016)

Sinister (2012)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Son of Kong (1933)

Still Alice (2014)

Straight Outta Compton (2015)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

Yes Man (2008)

Zookeeper (2011)

March 3

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Angela Bassett (OWN)

The Regime (HBO Original)

Small Town Potential (HGTV)

March 4

Rock the Block, Season 5 (HGTV)

Seeking Sister Wife, Season 5 (TLC)

Spring Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network)

Wardens of the North, Season 2 (Animal Planet)

March 5

A Revolution on Canvas (HBO Original)

March 6

On The Case with Paula Zahn, Season 27 (ID)

March 7

The Dog House: UK, Season 5 (Max Original)

March 8

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic: Grumpy’s Ginormous Adventure (Special)

Gold Rush: White Water (Discovery Channel)

A Star Is Born (2018)

Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

Tiny Toons Looniversity: Spring Break (Special)

Wonka (2024)

March 11

Lakefront Empire (HGTV)

March 12

7 Little Johnsons, Season 14 (TLC)

Fixer To Fabulous: Italiano (HGTV)

The Lionheart (HBO Original)

The Many Lives of Martha Stewart (CNN Original)

Wildcard Kitchen (Food Network)

March 13

Vacation (2015)

March 14

The Girls on the Bus (Max Original)

Justice, USA (Max Original)

March 15

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, Season 10 (TLC)

Dream Scenario (2023) (A24)

Mini Beat Power Rockers, Season 1-4A (Discovery LATAM)

March 16

The Pioneer Woman, Season 36 (Food Network)

March 17

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Season 8 (TLC)

Mary Makes It Easy, Season 3 (Food Network)

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (ID)

March 21

Down Home Fab, Season 2 (HGTV)

House Hunters: All Stars (HGTV)

March 23

Design Goals (Magnolia Network)

March 25

Lethally Blonde (ID)

Mean Girl Murders, Season 2 (ID)

March 26

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

March 28

Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)

March 29

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 47 (Food Network)

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (HBO Original)

March 30

Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, Season 7 (Food Network)

(featured image: A24 / HBO)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]