Everything Coming to Hulu in May 2023
Once you get over the gigantic hump that is all the new movies coming to Hulu on May 1 (more on those in a moment), there are still some nice lil treats arriving throughout the rest of the month. May brings the highly anticipated third season of The Great (huzzah!), as well as the second season of Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi (on May 5, no less), the erstwhile Top Chef host’s satisfying docuseries in which she travels across the U.S. examining the relationship between food and culture. Premiering on May 10 is the new FX thriller series Class of ’09, which stars Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara as FBI agents contending with the effects of artificial intelligence on the criminal justice system.
Arriving later in May is Hulu’s remake of White Men Can’t Jump starring Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow, and the premiere of the new FX docuseries The Secrets of Hillsong, which explores the controversial megachurch.
May’s movie highlights include classics from a pair of Andersons (Bottle Rocket and Boogie Nights), Saint Omer, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, Point Break, The Square (from Triangle of Sadness and Force Majeure director Ruben Ostlund), and—just in time for your pre-Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes rewatch—the Hunger Games franchise.
Here’s the full list of new movies and TV shows coming to Hulu in May 2023, with our recommendations in bold.
May 1
Naruto Shippuden, complete seasons 7-8 (Dubbed) (Viz)
After Earth
Annabelle
Atonement
Beetlejuice
Best in Show
Black Dynamite
Billionaire Boys Club
Bless MeUltima
Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius
Blue Thunder
The Book of Eli
Bottle Rocket
Boogie Nights
Clash of the Titans
The Comedian
Crazy Stupid Love
Cyrus
The Darkest Hour
Eat Pray Love
El Condorito
The First Monday In May
Frank
The Haunting in Connecticut
Horrible Bosses
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
Identity
IT (2017)
Joshua
Johnny Mnemonic
The Joy Luck Club
Last Action Hero
The Last Exorcism
Little Man
The Little Things
The Mask
The Meddler
Meet the Spartans
Once
Once Upon a Time in America
Out of the Furnace
Patriots Day
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
The Power of One
Premium Rush
Rampage
Selena
Sex Drive
Speed
Speed 2: Cruise Control
Stan & Ollie
Stuck on You
Taken 2
Twilight
May 2
A Small Light, limited series premiere (National Geographic)
Lucky
May 4
Apollo 18
A Walk to Remember
Both Sides of the Blade
The Libertine
May 5
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi, complete season 2 (Hulu Original)
Alone at Night
Bloods
Manifest West
May 8
To The End
May 9
Jeopardy Masters, series premiere (ABC)
The Last Warrior
May 10
FX’s Class of ‘09, two-episode series premiere (Only on Hulu)
Judge Steve Harvey, season 2 premiere (ABC)
May 11
Bar Fight!
May 12
The Great, complete season 3 (Hulu Original)
Boonie Bears: Back to Earth
The Last Unicorn
Saint Omer
May 13
The Locksmith
May 15
District D13
Hammer of the Gods
Point Break
May 16
The Break-Up
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
May 17
Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (Hulu Original)
May 18
Texas True Crime, complete season 2 (ABC)
Slash/Back
May 19
White Men Can’t Jump (2023) (Hulu Original)
American Murderer
Sliding Doors
Sophie’s Choice
March 20
The Secrets of Hillsong, two-episode docuseries premiere (FX)
May 23
How I Met Your Father, season 2B premiere (Hulu Original)
Crime Scene Kitchen, season 2 premiere (Fox)
Paris Can Wait
May 24
The Clearing, two-episode series premiere (Hulu Original)
Beat Shazam, season 6 premiere (Fox)
Don’t Forget the Lyrics, season 2 premiere (Fox)
Broker
May 25
The Kardashians, season 3 premiere (Hulu Original)
Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, series premiere (Fox)
MasterChef, season 13 premiere (Fox)
Mayans M.C., final season premiere (FX)
Prank Panel, series premiere (ABC)
I Still Believe
May 26
Mummies
The Old Way
May 30
Jelly Roll: Save Me, special (Hulu Original)
May 31
The Square
