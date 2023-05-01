Everything Coming to Hulu in May 2023

Once you get over the gigantic hump that is all the new movies coming to Hulu on May 1 (more on those in a moment), there are still some nice lil treats arriving throughout the rest of the month. May brings the highly anticipated third season of The Great (huzzah!), as well as the second season of Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi (on May 5, no less), the erstwhile Top Chef host’s satisfying docuseries in which she travels across the U.S. examining the relationship between food and culture. Premiering on May 10 is the new FX thriller series Class of ’09, which stars Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara as FBI agents contending with the effects of artificial intelligence on the criminal justice system.

Arriving later in May is Hulu’s remake of White Men Can’t Jump starring Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow, and the premiere of the new FX docuseries The Secrets of Hillsong, which explores the controversial megachurch.

May’s movie highlights include classics from a pair of Andersons (Bottle Rocket and Boogie Nights), Saint Omer, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, Point Break, The Square (from Triangle of Sadness and Force Majeure director Ruben Ostlund), and—just in time for your pre-Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes rewatch—the Hunger Games franchise.

Here’s the full list of new movies and TV shows coming to Hulu in May 2023, with our recommendations in bold.

May 1

Naruto Shippuden, complete seasons 7-8 (Dubbed) (Viz)

After Earth

Annabelle

Atonement

Beetlejuice

Best in Show

Black Dynamite

Billionaire Boys Club

Bless MeUltima

Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius

Blue Thunder

The Book of Eli

Bottle Rocket

Boogie Nights

Clash of the Titans

The Comedian

Crazy Stupid Love

Cyrus

The Darkest Hour

Eat Pray Love

El Condorito

The First Monday In May

Frank

The Haunting in Connecticut

Horrible Bosses

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

Identity

IT (2017)

Joshua

Johnny Mnemonic

The Joy Luck Club

Last Action Hero

The Last Exorcism

Little Man

The Little Things

The Mask

The Meddler

Meet the Spartans

Once

Once Upon a Time in America

Out of the Furnace

Patriots Day

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

The Power of One

Premium Rush

Rampage

Selena

Sex Drive

Speed

Speed 2: Cruise Control

Stan & Ollie

Stuck on You

Taken 2

Twilight

May 2

A Small Light, limited series premiere (National Geographic)

Lucky

May 4

Apollo 18

A Walk to Remember

Both Sides of the Blade

The Libertine

May 5

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi, complete season 2 (Hulu Original)

Alone at Night

Bloods

Manifest West

May 8

To The End

May 9

Jeopardy Masters, series premiere (ABC)

The Last Warrior

May 10

FX’s Class of ‘09, two-episode series premiere (Only on Hulu)

Judge Steve Harvey, season 2 premiere (ABC)

May 11

Bar Fight!

May 12

The Great, complete season 3 (Hulu Original)

Boonie Bears: Back to Earth

The Last Unicorn

Saint Omer

May 13

The Locksmith

May 15

District D13

Hammer of the Gods

Point Break

May 16

The Break-Up

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

May 17

Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (Hulu Original)

May 18

Texas True Crime, complete season 2 (ABC)

Slash/Back

May 19

White Men Can’t Jump (2023) (Hulu Original)

American Murderer

Sliding Doors

Sophie’s Choice

March 20

The Secrets of Hillsong, two-episode docuseries premiere (FX)

May 23

How I Met Your Father, season 2B premiere (Hulu Original)

Crime Scene Kitchen, season 2 premiere (Fox)

Paris Can Wait

May 24

The Clearing, two-episode series premiere (Hulu Original)

Beat Shazam, season 6 premiere (Fox)

Don’t Forget the Lyrics, season 2 premiere (Fox)

Broker

May 25

The Kardashians, season 3 premiere (Hulu Original)

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, series premiere (Fox)

MasterChef, season 13 premiere (Fox)

Mayans M.C., final season premiere (FX)

Prank Panel, series premiere (ABC)

I Still Believe

May 26

Mummies

The Old Way

May 30

Jelly Roll: Save Me, special (Hulu Original)

May 31

The Square

