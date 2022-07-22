Everyone on Twitter Is Talking About Whether or Not They’d Move to Batman’s Gotham

With rent skyrocketing and the desire to live in a big city being dependent on how much money you can make, a big city with lower rent can be appealing. The problem is just that city’s legacy. I’m talking, of course, of Gotham City. Famous for being the home of Bruce Wayne and his alter-ego Batman, the city is filled with crime and a slew of villains who live for the chaos of attacking the citizens there. But as one Twitter user pointed out, what would it take for you to live there?

@hellfiresbyers on Twitter asked a simple question: If rent in Gotham were only $300 a month for a three-bedroom apartment, would that be enough to get you to move to Gotham? As someone who lives in New York City, knowing what the rent is like here, I would move to Gotham in a heartbeat.

If rent in Gotham was 300 a month for a 3 bedroom would u move there? — ً (@hellfiresbyers) July 17, 2022

Now, many online began pointing out that it would also mean you’d probably end up getting stuck in Batman’s nonsense with his Rogues Gallery at some point while living there, and the responses just got progressively funnier as they went.

Me on my insta live after I matched with the Riddler on tinder pic.twitter.com/EY2uw0xDHq https://t.co/ZBWzCxTOC6 — Lizzie (@fieldporc3lain) July 20, 2022

me trying to get home after the riddler became my new landlord https://t.co/8jdhi31NSl pic.twitter.com/ODQEtvHke0 — g (@geminisantics) July 20, 2022

When your reporting for Gotham City and see Joker terrorising the streets https://t.co/iWnP7Lo62i pic.twitter.com/M7yrDLzeRE — Xavier (@Xavier2Nice) July 19, 2022

Me when Batman interrogates me because I sent a “?” in response to my friend’s text https://t.co/SlrqExJvqV pic.twitter.com/ok1O6puNJJ — Joel (@Survivorz22) July 19, 2022

me after signing the lease pic.twitter.com/3qeAclhFlg https://t.co/RajtXMPD1T — z heard a rumor (@mastybfapsss) July 18, 2022

Pros of Gotham

It’s cheap! In theory, Gotham City is based on both New York City and Chicago, and while we do have some characters in New York (literally a guy dresses up like Batman in Times Square every day), we don’t have someone like the Riddler trying to blow up the city all the time. So, Gotham would be a bit of a change from NYC or Chicago, but it’s still based on bigger cities like that, so if you already live in one of the two, the move wouldn’t be that drastic.

Another pro is that some of Batman’s “foes” are fun. Like if I saw Harley Quinn out and about? I’d probably be friends with her. In fact, if I could live in the Gotham of Birds of Prey, I would instantly move there, no questions asked. Hell, I might risk it all and go to The Black Mask Club because it looked fun.

Cons of Gotham

Well, it’s Gotham. Focusing on just The Batman, people were getting murdered left and right by the Riddler, and the cops were doing a horrible job of stopping him. Like, your only chance at “justice” is Batman, and you might get roped into his nonsense by accident. So, you’d sort of just be caught in a “I hope no one bothers me” loop for your entire life there, not to mention the fact that the chances of your apartment building getting blown up in some ploy to get at the Bat would be extremely high.

You’d always live in some kind of fear that’s happening, but then again, as the lyric from RENT says, “I’m a New Yorker, fears my life,” so maybe $300 for a 3 bedroom would be worth it after all.

Would you move to Gotham? Or would the rent not be enough to get you to Batman’s home turf? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

