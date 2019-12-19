comScore

Everyone’s Baffled by Cats and Maybe That’s the Best Thing About Cats

By Rachel LeishmanDec 19th, 2019, 11:13 am

I saw Cats on Tuesday morning, and my life was changed. I can’t say whether or not it’s for better or worse, because I honestly have no idea what the hell I watched. And I’m glad I’m not alone. Critics and those who got into early screenings for the Christmas film hit Twitter last night with their reactions, and … basically confused everyone, but if you saw Cats, you understand.

An oddly sexual film (don’t even get me started), Cats was exactly what I thought it would be and nothing like I thought it would be at the same time. But my new favorite thing to do is read tweets about the movie and watch as everyone tries to understand what we all experienced.

So, buckle up, get ready, and enjoy the baffling world of critics and fans trying to understand what in the hell Cats is.

Cats is coming to theaters soon, and I can’t even tell you whether or not to watch it. That’s the Jellicle choice you have to make.

