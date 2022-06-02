Summertime is fast approaching. That means heat waves, sweating buckets, popsicles, and the blood of multiple camp counselors? Okay, that last one isn’t for everyone. But it’s certainly for horror fans who happen to love the slasher genre!

Naturally, slashers come to mind when one thinks about summertime horror. We can thank the Friday the 13th movie franchise for that. Summer camps are the perfect setting for a slasher. (Teens. Dark woods. “No can hear you scream” type scenarios. *Chef’s kiss*) But it’s not the only one, you can perfectly capture the vibes/atmosphere of summer without setting your slasher at a campground. So, if you’re looking for a slasher that’ll transport you to a warm summer night with a gentle breeze—the shrieks of your friends being chased by a man with a chainsaw wafting through the air—keep reading.

The House on Sorority Row (1981)

People often hate on slashers because of the sex, gore, and poorly fleshed-out characters that are frequently key components in them. But while The House on Sorority Row (1981) does have the sex and gore, the victims aren’t the scum of the earth. They’re sorority girls who are followers of a Queen Bee. And that lands them in a life or death situation as a result. None of them expected a killer to pick them off after killing their house mother, accidentally. but each girl’s fate is more gruesome than the next. And the summer vibes are evident as the movie was filmed during the summer. Unfortunately, none of the girls got to enjoy their graduation or a rocket pop (a.k.a. Firecracker popsicles).

Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)

Jason finally gets to kill some teens who are doing problematic shit in this sequel. The plot is basically the same as the first film. And it’s about as summertime as it gets. Everyone is prancing around without a care in the world. Sitting around a campfire, roasting marshmallows, hitting up bars, hooking up, and not realizing they are in danger. It’s a fun time, and to me, is a step up from the original (come for me, if you like). Not to mention Ginny Field (Amy Steel) a.k.a. the final girl in this one, is so resourceful and it comes as a shock that she survives. What more can you ask for?

Sleepaway Camp II: Unhappy Campers (1988)

If you call this movie trash…while you’re not wrong. But that doesn’t mean that it’s not highly watchable. This movie follows serial killer Angela Baker (Pamela Springsteen), who has undergone gender affirmation surgery (don’t get me started on the transphobic reveal from the first movie) and goes on another killing spree at camp again. This movie is an example of what summertime with a bunch of shitty people feels like. And it in a sense, may represent (to an extreme, of course) a person’s bad experience at summer camp. But it’s going on this list because of how it captures the grimy feeling summer can bring on.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

Summertime can sometimes come back and bite you in the ass. Or in this case, slice you with a hook. It’s almost cliche to include this movie. I mean, summer is literally in the title! But it wouldn’t be a summertime slasher list without it. Kevin Williamson knew exactly what he was doing with this movie. The atmosphere is perfect for folks who love summer—filled with the possibilities, parties, fireworks, and celebrations on a cool, summer evening. But for a group of friends, summertime is more disastrous after a hit and run goes wrong. Leading them to be stalked by a killer a year later. Grab a nice glass of strawberry lemonade and watch as Sarah Michelle Gellar steals the movie from Jennifer Love Hewitt.

The Final Girls (2015)

A slasher inside a summer camp slasher movie. How meta! Also, the perfect PG-13 horror movie for those who aren’t always sold on them. Not to mention it’s got those great summer vibes. The plot follows Max (Taissa Farmiga), and her group of friends, who go to a screening of a slasher her deceased mother starred in 20 years prior. Only to end up in the world of the movie. It’s fun, has emotional beats, and almost makes you wish you were at the camp, too. Maybe not with a hulking killer on the loose, but still! Looks like a blast.

Fear Street Part Two: 1979 (2021)

Out of all the movies in this very queer trilogy, this one is at the top of the list for many of us. It takes all those elements of a summer camp slasher and does it well. And it being set in the late ‘70s gives it that energy. When you think about it, the events in the fictional world take place before Friday the 13th even came out. Pretty interesting when you think about it. Other than that, if you love the trilogy and want to rewatch at least one of the movies—this is the right one to revisit for a summertime slasher binge. Plus, Sadie Sink works so well in horror and is the final girl we deserved in this movie.

