Don’t skip these movies coming out in September 2024!

September 2024 is right around the corner. If you skipped the movies this August, treat yourself to a trip to the cinemas in the coming month.

There are many movies to watch out for, from fast-paced action to hair-raising horror. With the number of great movies coming out in September, you’ll find yourself going to the movies more than once.

September 6, 2024

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder are reprising their roles as Beetlejuice and Lydia for the long-awaited Beetlejuice sequel. Jenna Ortega will also be joining the cast as Lydia’s daughter, Astrid. This isn’t a movie you’ll want to miss this coming September!

Rebel Ridge (Netflix)

The Front Room

Racism is horrific, but it’s never been a part of a horror movie until The Front Room. All was going well for Belinda (Brandy Norwood), an expectant mother. Her idyllic family life turns for the worst once her mother-in-law (Kathryn Hunter) moves in.

September 13

The Killer’s Game

Hasn’t Hollywood learned from John Wick? No hitman ever gets a peaceful retirement. Joe Flood (Dave Bautista) places a hit on himself after getting diagnosed with a terminal illness. This proved to be a misdiagnosis, and he now has to fight waves of his former assassin colleagues for his life.

The 4:30 Movie

My Old Ass

Uglies (Netflix)

Speak No Evil

An American family decides to stay with a charming British family they met on vacation. Their trip abruptly turns into a nightmare when they realize that the friends they’ve made don’t intend to let them leave alive.

September 20

Transformers One

Are you ready for more Optimus Prime and Megatron lore? Transformers One tells the story of how two best friends became sworn enemies

A Different Man

The Substance

Wolfs

Lee

September 27

Megalopolis

The Wild Robot

Never Let Go

An evil lurks in the forest, and a mother (Halle Berry) and her twin children stay connected at all times to keep safe. Their lives are put in grave danger when one of the twins doubts the existence of this evil.

