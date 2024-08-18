Don’t skip these movies coming out in September 2024!

September 2024 is right around the corner. If you skipped the movies this August, treat yourself to a trip to the cinemas in the coming month.
There are many movies to watch out for, from fast-paced action to hair-raising horror. With the number of great movies coming out in September, you’ll find yourself going to the movies more than once.
September 6, 2024
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder are reprising their roles as Beetlejuice and Lydia for the long-awaited Beetlejuice sequel. Jenna Ortega will also be joining the cast as Lydia’s daughter, Astrid. This isn’t a movie you’ll want to miss this coming September!
Rebel Ridge (Netflix)
The Front Room
Racism is horrific, but it’s never been a part of a horror movie until The Front Room. All was going well for Belinda (Brandy Norwood), an expectant mother. Her idyllic family life turns for the worst once her mother-in-law (Kathryn Hunter) moves in.
September 13
The Killer’s Game
Hasn’t Hollywood learned from John Wick? No hitman ever gets a peaceful retirement. Joe Flood (Dave Bautista) places a hit on himself after getting diagnosed with a terminal illness. This proved to be a misdiagnosis, and he now has to fight waves of his former assassin colleagues for his life.
The 4:30 Movie
My Old Ass
Uglies (Netflix)
Speak No Evil
An American family decides to stay with a charming British family they met on vacation. Their trip abruptly turns into a nightmare when they realize that the friends they’ve made don’t intend to let them leave alive.
September 20
Transformers One
Are you ready for more Optimus Prime and Megatron lore? Transformers One tells the story of how two best friends became sworn enemies
A Different Man
The Substance
Wolfs
Lee
September 27
Megalopolis
The Wild Robot
Never Let Go
An evil lurks in the forest, and a mother (Halle Berry) and her twin children stay connected at all times to keep safe. Their lives are put in grave danger when one of the twins doubts the existence of this evil.
