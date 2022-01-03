Every Marvel Series Coming to Disney+ in 2022

Can you believe it was barely a year ago that WandaVision premiered on Disney+? The game-changing series set off a terrific run of Marvel/Disney+ original series that gave us some of the most original series of 2021. And Disney+ shows no signs of stopping, with several new shows hitting the streamer in 2022. Let’s dive in and take a look at what’s coming up in 2022!

Moon Knight

Oscar Isaac stars as Marc Spector, an ex-Marine turned mercenary with dissociative identity disorder. After being left for dead in the desert, he is chosen by the Egyptian moon god Konshu to become the “moon’s knight.” The series hails from Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Diab (Cairo 678) and head writer Jeremy Slater (The Umbrella Academy). Moon Knight also features Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy (Ramy) in undisclosed roles. No release date has been set for the series, but it is expected to kick off the 2022 line-up.

She-Hulk

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) stars as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in cases involving superheroes. After receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Walters finds herself possessed with green-hued super strength and some anger issues of her own. Described as a “legal comedy,” She-Hulk features showrunner Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) and director and executive producer Kat Coiro (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Girls5Eva). Included in the cast are Tim Roth (reprising his role as Emil Blonsky/Abomination), Ginger Gonzaga (Space Force), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Girls5Eva), and Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) as the villain Titania. Release date TBD 2022.

Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion focuses on Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and the Skrulls, shape-shifting aliens who were introduced in Captain Marvel. Ben Mendelsohn reprises his role as Skrull leader Talos, who we last saw posing as Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Fury himself is in outer space aboard a Skrull ship. Showrunner Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot) is joined by directors Thomas Bezucha (The Family Stone) and Ali Selim (Manhunt). Cobie Smulders will be reprising her role as Agent Maria Hill, and newcomers include Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami), Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Olivia Colman (The Crown), and more. Secret Invasion will tie in directly with The Marvels. Release date TBD 2022.

Ms. Marvel

Fan-favorite comic book character Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) gets her own series, which follows the 16-year-old Muslim Pakistani-American girl from Jersey City who suddenly gains shape-shifting powers. Showrunner Bisha K. Ali (Loki) heads up the writers room, and directing team Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life, Batgirl) lead the directing team. The series stars Aramis Knight (Into the Badlands), Rish Shah (To All the Boys: Always and Forever), and Matt Lintz (The Walking Dead). The series will also tie in directly with The Marvels, which is expected in 2023. Release date TBD 2022.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

The Guardians of the Galaxy return with a holiday special that is supposed to be a riff on the infamous 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special (as well as a lead-in to GOTG Vol. 3). The special follows Groot’s (Vin Diesel) return to his homeworld on Planet X, where he is accompanied by Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), and Rocket Racoon (Bradley Cooper). The special is expected to premiere sometime in December 2022, and will be written and directed by James Gunn.

What Marvel series are you most excited about in 2022? Let us know in the comments!

(image: Marvel/Disney+)

