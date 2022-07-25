Every Major Trailer Revealed at SDCC 2022 | The Mary Sue

San Diego Comic-Con has become the place where major studios drop bombs on us about upcoming movies and television shows. This year, SDCC was back in-person after two years of being virtual only. It seems the studios waited for the momentous event to overwhelm us with all the awesome things releasing over the next year.

There were huge announcements from Marvel and DC about upcoming movies and television shows. Netflix gave us a better glimpse at The Sandman. We saw all kinds of cool things come seemingly out of nowhere, like my new obsession Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and a slew of television shows. Let’s watch (and maybe re-watch a few times) all the major trailers released at SDCC 2022.

Black Adam

Although short, the new footage in the Black Adam trailer shows the movie will be a gritty anti-hero story.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Out of all the trailers that premiered at SDCC, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had to be the most emotionally charged. Instead of dialogue and audio snippets, the trailer let the song “No Woman, No Cry” speak for most of it. There is pain in Wakanda, substantial changes to the country, and a war pending with their neighbors who live deep in the ocean. And we see our first glimpse (finally!!) at Namor.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has everything I didn’t know I needed in a movie. It’s got Michelle Rodriguez with a battleax, Regé-Jean Page with a sword, and Chris Pine with a lute. Plus, there are dragons, magic, and a gelatinous cube. Sign me up for all of this.

The End is Nye

Everyone’s favorite scientist Bill Nye is back. Now, he is doing a six-part series showing how we can save the world from various apocalypse scenarios. Help us, Bill Nye, you’re our only hope.

I am Groot

Five new animated Disney Plus shorts will focus on the cutest member of the Guardians of the Galaxy—Groot!

House of the Dragon

With the Game of Thrones spin-off coming out next month, the longer trailer gave fans a little more to chew on before the main course.

Interview With the Vampire

The AMC take on Interview With the Vampire will differ from the source novel. That being said, I am still so intrigued by this first full look at the show. The chemistry and dynamic between Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat (Sam Reid) has me thirsting for more.

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power

As a huge Lord of the Rings nerd, I have been skeptical of the new series coming out from Amazon. However, after watching this trailer, I am excited to see so much more of the older Middle Earth and all the characters in it.

John Wick: Chapter 4

John Wick 3 left our dog-avenging hero facing off against the world. The trailer for the fourth chapter says “no one can kill everyone,” but honestly, John Wick (Keanu Reeves) can do anything he sets his mind to.

The Sandman

This trailer delves even more into Neil Gaiman’s Sandman than we have previously seen. Even more of his characters popped up, and looking spectacular (I mean did you see Desire?). How can August feel so far away?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Shazam is finally getting a sequel. Unlike the dark feel of Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods keeps things more light-hearted and fun. They are just a bunch of kids that turn into superpowered adults trying to do their best.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

The new She-Hulk trailer showed Jennifer Walters looking better than ever. During her training montage with her cousin Bruce Banner/Hulk, we see she can hold her own against (and even best) the strongest Avenger.

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Not only is a Teen Wolf movie coming soon to Paramount Plus, but many members of the original cast are coming back for the event. Although the story looks very intense, my main concern is if Stiles/Derek will finally become canon.

