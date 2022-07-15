San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) is the annual event for comic book fanatics. It has grown from a fringe counter-culture event for comic book collectors to a pop culture mainstay. Many large movie studios wait until Comic-Con to reveal information and trailers for upcoming blockbusters. People come from around the world to attend the three-day event. However, in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled every major event in the world—including Comic-Con.

Yet, SDCC pivoted to an online platform so there could still be some comic book fun in 2020. They provided several all-ages downloadable activities on their website. The best part was all of their panels moved to virtual, Zoom-type setups. People logged on from their homes and talked about all things nerdy. With the online version of SDCC continuing in 2021 as the pandemic dragged on, 2022 will be their first year back to an in-person event. While I am excited people are going in person again, I am very disappointed that they have listed no online events for this year.

Making the comic book community accessible

I have longed to go to SDCC since I was a kid. Due to not having enough disposable income or time (especially now that I have two kids), I have never gone in person. Over the past fifteen years, getting tickets has become highly competitive—sometimes selling out in a matter of 45 minutes. Some people turn around and sell tickets on third-party websites, but those can go for hundreds of dollars. Even though I live in California, there is also the added cost of travel and lodging, beyond the initial ticket purchase.

Needless to say, I was thrilled when I found out SDCC 2020 (and 2021) would stream completely free on YouTube. Not only did they have interviews with high-profile celebrities and news from large studios, but they also kept all the lesser-known panels, as well. Panel topics ranged from representation in comics to financial advice for freelance creators, to how to get your novel published. Some of my personal favorites were just nerds like me talking about the nerdy stuff they love. My favorite panel from 2020 featured a bunch of women writers and publishers talking about their love of Star Trek and the great female characters of that universe.

Over the past two years, my house devoted Comic-Con weekend to only watching SDCC panels. Virtually, we can connect with other creative people who share our interests. Sometimes people would detail their financial or emotional troubles they faced during COVID-19, echoing what so many folks have felt. Other times, the panels provided an escape to just wrap yourself in your favorite fandom and forget about all outside troubles. It has truly been a magical experience for me, and I am sure I am not the only one who thinks that.

I’m far from it, in fact. It even extends to things like movie screenings, with the digital screeners offered to journalists during the pandemic being a big boost to the accessibility of press screenings—not just benefitting journalists who had previously been shut out, but everyone, by providing a wider range of perspectives. As pandemic restrictions have eased, studios have largely moved away from that, and the outcry was immediate. It’s hard to understand now that we’ve seen what’s possible, and it’s frustrating to see multiple entities turning their backs on that.

For @Variety Thoughts on how Hollywood SAYS it's all for inclusion but isn't always. This affects me as a disabled woman but so, so many others. #SaveStudioScreeners



Hollywood Inequality Persists as Studios Refuse to Offer Digital Screeners (Guest Column) https://t.co/NMZhWZSikk — Jill Pantozzi (@JillPantozzi) September 27, 2021

While I understand the need for an in-person event, from a business and fan perspective, I think continuing online panels would be a boon to the wider nerd community. Right now, at least, I can go back and watch the older panels again. Or I can check out the ones I overlooked. But I will be very disappointed if this tradition ends. Please SDCC, can we still have virtual panels?

