Every ‘Deadliest Catch’ death, confirmed

I remember being a little tween when I first watched Deadliest Catch. It was a summer day, and I was hanging out with my then-girlfriend at the pool. I remember walking by the lounge and seeing dark oceans boiling on the TV. On top of the seething waves was a boat worked by men and women covered head to toe in heavy-duty weather gear, pulling crustaceans the size of my face from the depths. I knew then that it was a job I would never have the strength to do.

To be a sailor on one of those boats takes courage, grit, determination, and a relationship with death that many of us landlubbers would call too close for comfort. While most of the time, the cast of Deadliest Catch makes it home to safe harbor, sadly, that isn’t always the case. Here are all the names of those who sadly died during or after their time on Deadliest Catch.

Captain Phil Harris – February 9, 2010

The captain of the Cornelia Marie, Phil Harris ran a commercial crab fishing business with his sons, Josh and Jake Harris. He appeared on Deadliest Catch for six seasons. He suffered from a stroke while unloading his boat in Alaska, and was airlifted to a nearby hospital. He died 11 days later in his home. He was 53 years old. His two sons succeeded him, took over the family business, and appeared on later seasons of the show captaining boats of their own. Phil Harris is the first member of Deadliest Catch to have died.

Justin Tennison – February 22, 2011

Justin Tennison first appeared as a deckhand on the Time Bandit in Deadliest Catch’s seventh season and appeared on the show for six episodes. At only 33 years old, his death is remembered as one of the most tragic in the series. After several colleagues reported that he had not responded to their phone calls and texts, his body was found in his hotel room. He passed away from complications due to sleep apnea.

Captain Tony Lara – August 8, 2015

Tony Lara was a veteran crab fisherman who first appeared in season 7 to captain the Cornelia Marie after the death of the vessel’s former captain, Phil Harris. He appeared for six more episodes before retiring from the show. He passed in his sleep away two years after filming the show. He had been staying at a private residence after attending a motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota. The official cause of death was a heart attack. He was 50 years old.

Captain Blake Painter – May 25, 2018

Captain Blake Painter was one of the original cast members of Deadliest Catch, first appearing in the show’s second season. He became Captain of the F/V Maverick at the age of 38, making him the youngest captain of the fleet in the show’s third season. After season three, he no longer appeared on the show. He struggled with substance abuse after he departed from the series and was arrested for a DUI in 2018 in Oregon. After those close to him reported that they were unable to reach him, his body was discovered in his home by police officers in Oregon. As reported by Deadline, he had likely passed away a day or two before his body was found. He left behind two daughters.

Mahlon Reyes – July 27, 2020

Mahlon Reyes first appeared in season 8 of Deadliest Catch as a deckhand and appeared periodically throughout the show’s filming. Years later, he was reported to have died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 38. He is survived by his wife Heather and four children. In a post on Facebook, his loved ones shared their thoughts after his death. “On Sunday night our family together made the hardest choice we’ve ever made and that was to remove him from life support. Mahlon’s body was tired and had put up an amazing fight. He was the strongest guy we knew.”

Nick McGlashan – December 27, 2020

Nick McGlashan was a deck boss on the Summer Bay who first appeared on Deadliest Catch in 2013. Nick was outspoken about his battle with drug addiction and left the series later that year to pursue treatment. Sadly, he reportedly passed away seven years later in Nashville due to a drug overdose from a combination of methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl. He died only five months after his friend and costar Mahlon Reyes, and left behind two children. He was 33.

Todd Kochutin – February 26, 2021

Todd Kochutin was a beloved part of Deadliest Catch, and his passing remains one of the show’s most tragic deaths. While working on the F/V Patricia Lee, he was fatally crushed by an 800-pound crab pot. At only 30 years old, he was one of the youngest cast members to die. He is survived by his parents and his siblings.

Ross Jones – June 22, 2022

Ross Jones was beloved by the crew of the F/V Saga. His positive attitude and sense of humor made him an audience favorite. His death was reported by the Deadliest Catch World Facebook group. Out of respect for his family and friends, no further details were given about his passing. He is survived by his partner Chloe and their son.

Nick Mavar – June 13, 2024

Nick Mavar was one of the most famous members of the Deadliest Catch cast. He appeared in nearly 100 episodes, serving as a maintenance mechanic on the F/V Northwestern. Mavar left the show due to appendix-related health issues and was reported to have died this year due to a medical emergency. No official cause of death has been given. He was 59 years old.

Tom Brossard – January 26th, 2024

Deadliest Catch‘s Toim Brossard served as an engineer on the Saga and was the best friend of the vessel’s captain, Jake Anderson. Brossard’s death was announced during an episode that aired on September 24, 2024. While the details surrounding Brossard’s death are uncertain, his wife believes that he died of a heart attack. Brossard was 64 and is survived by his wife, his children, and grandchildren.

The Crew of Ocean Challenger

In 2006, David “Cowboy” Hasselquist, Walter Foster, and Steve Esparza of the Ocean Challenger perished at sea when the ship capsized due to unknown causes near the Sanak Islands of Alaska. The Ocean Challenger was smaller than other vessels on the show and was crewed by only four men. The tragedy’s only survivor, Kevin Ferrell, owes his life to the survival suit he was wearing, which allowed him to survive exposure to the freezing waters. While the crew of the Ocean Challenger never appeared on Deadliest Catch, their story was featured in the show’s third season.

The Crew of The Destination

In 2017, the fishing vessel Destination was on its way home after successfully landing a massive 200-pound crab pot haul. Tragically, the ship was running behind schedule and laden with ice accumulation, weighing the vessel down by an estimated 340,000 pounds of ice. Rather than anchor and chip away at the ice, the crew continued to sail onward, hoping to stay on schedule. It proved to be a fatal choice, as the excess weight of the ice caused the ship to capsize, killing Kai Hamik, Charles G. Jones, Larry O’Grady, Darrik Seibold, Raymond Vincler, and Captain Jeff Hathaway.

The tragedy occurred during the show’s 13th season and was not filmed. The story of the Destination became the subject of the episode “Lost at Sea,” and features one of the show’s most devastating moments. While out at sea on the F/V Northwestern, Captain Sig Hansen was informed of the sinking of the Destination by his friend Casey. Captain Hansen was especially close with the Destination’s Captain Jeff Hathaway. It’s heartbreaking to watch. “I know you want me to probably say something,” he said to the producer onboard moments after hearing the news, “But maybe just give me a little bit and I’ll tell you what I think, okay?”

