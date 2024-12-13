Even the Cheapest Golden State Valkyries Ticket Prices in 2025 Will Give You Sticker Shock

On December 6, the Women’s National Basketball Association made its first league expansion since 2008 with the Atlanta Dream. Now, the Golden State Valkyries are the new team of the WNBA, comprised of 11 players: Iliana Rupert (Atlanta Dream), Maria Conde (Chicago Sky), Veronica Burton (Connecticut Sun), Carla Leite (Dallas Wings), Temi Fagbenle (Indiana Fever), Kate Martin (Las Vegas Aces), Stephanie Talbot (Los Angeles Sparks), Cecilia Zandalasini (Minnesota Lynx), Kayla Thornton (New York Liberty), Monique Billings (Phoenix Mercury), and Julie Vanloo (Washington Mystics).

Recommended Videos

Ahead of the 2025 season, fans have speculated prices for season tickets and can also now buy game day tickets on StubHub. Keep reading to find out more about pricing and the 2025 schedule.

BUY NOW: Tickets for Golden State Valkyries 2025 on StubHub.

Golden State Valkyries Season Tickets 2025

The team formed their inaugural roster just seven days ago, but word has gotten around that the get-in price for early season games, along with Caitlin Clark’s game in San Francisco, is quite outrageous. And while season tickets haven’t yet been announced, some Reddit users are suggesting some pretty high prices. About two months ago, one Reddit user put together a sheet to track season ticket prices. In the thread of the initial post, someone commented, mentioning that they heard season ticket prices would range from $12,000 – $34,000. Crazy, we know.

“Heard a little more from my rep today about pricing – she said the Sideline Club seats start at $2k/seat and go up, and the VIP all-inclusive (parking and food/beverage included) range from $12.5k-$34.5k per seat,” the Reddit user wrote, adding, “I was expecting it to be pricey, but yikes. I’m interested to see how many of those $2k sideline club seats exist, or if I’ll be priced out of those by the time my appointment comes up.”

It’s still unclear how much season tickets actually are, so these prices may not be exact. More information should be dropping soon on season tickets for the Golden State Valkyries.

Golden State Valkyries Schedule and Ticket Prices 2025

While tickets haven’t officially gone on sale to the general public, fans can buy tickets on StubHub. Currently, prices for the first-ever game of the season and the first home game on May 16 are being sold for $492 in Section 109. That is the cheapest ticket, and prices go up from there. However, if you’re looking to go to the New York Liberty game at the Barclays Center, it appears that tickets are being sold for $31 in Section 217, which is much more reasonable. As of right now, if you’re looking to attend a home game at Chase Center, you’re more likely to spend a lot more money than if you were to go to an away game. See below for the full 2025 schedule.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy