The rumors of Oscar Isaac bringing Marc Spector, a.k.a. Moon Knight, to life for Marvel have been circulating since October of last year. It is a rumor that feels personal to me in a good way and something that I thoroughly enjoy and would like to see. The problem was that there wasn’t any official announcement about the casting and we all just sort of believed it but kept it at a distance, you know?

Now though, it is seemingly confirmed by cinematographer Gregory Middleton, who tagged an account in the post with Oscar Isaac’s name (Oscar Isaac does not have social media), talking about getting to work with Isaac on the project and getting excited for filming to begin in Budapest.

Cinematographer Gregory Middleton is already in Budapest where Oscar will soon start filming Moon Knight! pic.twitter.com/vMQwA1609b — best of oscar isaac (@archiveoscar) January 7, 2021

This comes after Isaac is confirmed as being in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 as Miguel O’Hara (Spider-Man 2099) more. (He was in the first Spider-Verse movie at the very end in the credits.)

One year closer to 2022 pic.twitter.com/Foeq36SMVE — Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) January 1, 2021

What’s going to be interesting about Moon Knight is how they tackle Marc Spector’s story. It hasn’t always been great because he is a character who suffers from mental illness and has connections to the Marines and the CIA, but it seems as if Marvel’s Kevin Feige is determined to do right by the character and explore Marc Spector in an important and nuanced way.

Marvel has attempted to tackle the mental health of its heroes in the past with films like Iron Man 3 and the support group aspect of Avengers: Endgame, but given the freedom the Disney+ universe, Moon Knight could do a lot of good in regards to exploring Marc Spector’s mental health. Still, I’m cautiously optimistic until I see what they are planning.

So, is Oscar Isaac just slowly taking over all properties? Yes. And I’m, personally, here for it. Oscar Isaac is easily one of our most talented actors. He should have an Oscar himself for his work as Llewyn Davis in Inside Llewyn Davis and he is constantly one of the most interesting parts of everything that he’s in.

From Poe Dameron in Star Wars to Apocalypse and Leto Atreides in Dune, he’s just checking off all the major players, and I’m ready for all of it. He’s talented, he’s fun, and he’s one of the best we have, so I’m ready for his take on Marc Spector.

