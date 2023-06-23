Imagine being a fan of the Coen brothers and then discovering some of your favorite actors are working with Ethan Coen on a new movie. That’s what happened with me when I read about Drive-Away Dolls. Now, it seemed for a minute that Ethan Coen was done with directing as he stopped making movies with his brother Joel after The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, but he’s returning with two new projects: A documentary premiering at Cannes, and a new feature film called Drive-Away Dolls.

We don’t know if this means that the Coen brothers will return to working together again (Joel Coen directed The Tragedy of Macbeth on his own) but we’ll have to wait and see. For now, though, we have Coen directing Drive-Away Dolls.

Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke’s new comedy caper will be released in the U.S. by Focus Features, and it really just came out of nowhere to derail everyone’s day—because Pedro Pascal in an Ethan Coen movie? That sounds like my dream come true.

Drive-Away Dolls has a stacked cast!

There are few things in this world that excite audiences in the way that a new Pedro Pascal project does. But then you add in Colman Domingo, Margaret Qualley, and the incredible cast of Drive-Away Dolls, and suddenly we’re screaming in excitement. The entire cast includes Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Bill Camp, and Matt Damon.

This is a reunion for Pascal and Domingo, who were both in If Beale Street Could Talk, and for Damon and Pascal, who were in The Great Wall together. Seeing this cast all working together in a movie is going to be so much fun for fans, even if we don’t know a ton about it.

A first look at the trailer for Drive-Away Dolls

The trailer for the movie looks perfect. Maybe it’s because it’s exactly what you’d expect from a Coen brothers movie and gives us plenty of things to be excited for. Like the fact that it’s just a movie about two girls trying to start a new life before they are roped into someone else’s nonsense. You know, like most of the movies in Ethan Coen’s catalog. We love his work for a reason and Drive-Away Dolls looks like a perfect continuation of that.

What is Drive-Away Dolls about?

The synopsis for the film is as follows: “Written by Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke, this comedy caper follows Jamie, an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian who desperately needs to loosen up. In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way.”

You have a while to wait for Drive-Away Dolls

Right now, Drive-Away Dolls is set to release on September 22, 2023. So there’s an entire summer between us and the movie. But we’ll surely be getting some trailers and images soon to help tide us over until we get to see Drive-Away Dolls in theaters.

(featured image: Working Title / Focus Features)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]