Thank You ‘Drive-Away Dolls’ Trailer, I Love You

Sometimes, you just really miss seeing a good Coen brothers film but luckily, now we all have Drive-Away Dolls to look forward to. Ethan Coen, best known for his work with his brother Joel Coen, is making his solo directorial debut with Drive-Away Dolls, starring Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Colman Domingo, Pedro Pascal, Bill Camp, and Matt Damon. And now we have a trailer to give us a bit more insight into what the movie is going to be.

It’s everything you expect from a Coen brothers movie and more because this time, we’re getting to see how Ethan Coen weaves a story without Joel. Directed by Coen and co-written by him and Tricia Cooke, we’re getting a new kind of Coen comedy with women front and center, and that rules.

God, the trailer for Drive-Away Dolls feels like a Coen brothers movie in the best way, especially knowing that Ethan Coen is still bringing that oddball energy to a comedic thriller. Reminiscent of Ethan Coen’s work with his brother, like Raising Arizona and—to an extent—The Big Lebowski, the trailer for Drive-Away Dolls is filled with familiar faces we know and love, with two women thrown into the midst of a situation they never intended to be a part of.

The film is described as follows: “Written by Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke, this comedy caper follows Jamie, an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian who desperately needs to loosen up. In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way.”

The beauty of the Coen brothers

I am a huge fan of the Coen brothers as a team. They made some of my favorite movies, including Inside Llewyn Davis and The Big Lebowski. With a love for them comes a love for the style that they have both mastered. Their catalog has a lot of movies that wildly differ—namely No Country for Old Men, Inside Llewyn Davis, and Joel Coen’s adaptation of The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Still, it is unmistakable. You can spot a Coen brothers movie from a mile away, even the ones that break from their mold. What is so great about this trailer for Drive-Away Dolls is that it feels like it instantly belongs in their filmography, both as a duo and as individual directors. Getting to see Ethan Coen make his solo debut is exciting because we’ll get to start to unpack which of the Coen brothers is responsible for which parts of their vision, and that’s pretty cool.

Drive-Away Dolls hits theaters nationwide on Friday, September 22. So we have a summer to wait, but that’s plenty of time for you to watch the rest of the Coen brothers’ filmography and get ready for the time of our lives.

