The New Hollywood It Boy is Pedro Pascal And He’s Literally Everywhere (But We Love It)

We love seeing Pedro Pascal, and recently, he’s been everywhere. No really. As someone who co-hosts the Podro Pascal where we do a deep dive into his filmography, I’ve been very busy recently. From The Last of Us, to Pascal hosting Saturday Night Live, to going on talk shows, to season 3 of The Mandalorian, there’s a lot of Pedro Pascal content out there, all airing at the same time.

And it seems to be growing. With each new day, we have more information about what he’s up to next. Since he just accomplished the gauntlet with Sean Evans on Hot Ones, I figure the next thing we’ll see him do is double duty on Sunday: as a presenter at the Academy Awards, as well as starring in the season finale of The Last of Us.

Pascal still is releasing new commercials or episodes or interviews for us all to enjoy. Honestly, it’s really nice to see. After years of Pascal struggling to break into the business, seeing how busy he is now and just how many projects he’s doing is really exciting for those of us who have been fans of his for a really long time. Because who doesn’t love seeing Pedro Pascal shine in a project?

So let’s talk about just how busy he is. Because it truly is remarkable how much work Pascal has gotten all of the sudden. Again, I would know—we cover all of it on Podro Pascal.

Pedro Pascal is a busy man

Prior to both The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, fans knew Pascal because of his work on shows like Game of Thrones, where he played Oberyn Martell. The Red Viper was a character who showed up in season 4 and came from Dorne to get revenge for his sister. But Pascal had been an actor for years prior to that. He was in episodes of shows like NYPD Blue, he played Eddie on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and he was big in the theatre world in New York.

Point is, he’s been around. And so all of the sudden, this boom for Pascal is really emotional to see. I had seen him in shows like Graceland prior to Oberyn Martell, but I know I’m not alone in saying that Oberyn really changed his career. We all knew who Pedro Pascal was from that day forward, but he’s still had a slow rise to stardom.

Prior to taking on the role of Din Djarin in The Mandalorian, he was Javier Peña in the Netflix series Narcos, a genuinely fantastic series. And he jumped into the sci-fi genre with the Netflix film Prospect, as well as acting opposite one of his best friends, Oscar Isaac, in the film Triple Frontier. He’s been around. But this new boom is something else entirely.

He’s everywhere, and not just in terms of shows coming out. He has an upcoming movie from Pedro Almodóvar where he stars opposite Ethan Hawke. That’s just adding on to his already stacked plate with The Last of Us and The Mandalorian. But still, he found time to do an ad for that game you for sure have seen around.

Now the murderous grandma got him

Have you ever been playing a game on your phone, and suddenly that grandma shows up who for sure has murdered someone, and her granddaughter is trying to figure it out? But you have to merge things together to unlock new rooms to see what grandma did? Well, now that game has employed Pedro Pascal to help sell us into actually downloading it, instead of thinking “not this grandma murdering again.”

Merge Mansion has so many ads in the world. Now I hope every time I see one, it has Pascal in it. Posting on his Instagram, Pascal shared his ad for the game and … well, it made me miss Javier Peña. That isn’t surprising (I always miss Javi), but it really brought a lot of fans back to the Narcos days.

So on top of everything else he’s working on, Pascal found the time to solve the case of this grandma who murdered. And that’s honestly amazing. I’m so happy that he’s this busy, and I’m so happy that we, as fans, get to share our love for Pascal and his work with others who are just now coming to his fandom. Pedro Pascal is great, and I can’t wait to see what everyone thinks of his other work they may have missed.

It is a really great time to be a fan of Pedro Pascal.

