Erica2020: Stranger Things’ Erica Sinclair Has Earned My Vote for President

**Warning: Spoilers for Netflix’s Stranger Things season 3 ahead.**

Stranger Things has blessed us all with more Erica Sinclair this season.

Lucas’s little sister has stolen the show on more than one occasion during this third installment of the ’80s-inspired sci-fi Netflix drama. Portrayed by young actress Priah Ferguson, Erica has quickly become a fan-favorite ever since she was introduced in season two.

Delivering one-liners and witty comebacks, she has more of an active role this time around, and we’re here for it. Also, we found out more about her personality.

As much as she wouldn’t like to admit it, Erica might be just as nerdy as her older brother and his friends are. And for being ten, she’s surprisingly politically savvy—so savvy, in fact, that she would make a great political leader 35 years into the future.

If Hawkins were an actual town in real-life Indiana, Erica Sinclair would be 45 in 2020, which would make her a great fit for the next presidential run.

#Erica2020 has such a nice ring to it, eh? And she herself provided us with the catchiest, most patriotic slogan a future POTUS could only dream of: “You can’t spell America without Erica.”

In the new episodes, Erica joins the Scoops Troop, made up of ice cream parlor employees Steve (Joe Keery), newcomer Robin, (Maya Hawke) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo). The gang needs someone small enough to pass through the air duct system and infiltrate a Russian science facility. Feisty Erica seems to be just the right girl for the job. After being promised free ice cream for life, she helps the group in their breaking and entering.

This proves she’s able to successfully negotiate a deal as only a seasoned politician would.

Of course, she may need to make an effort in order to be a little less selfish, but she ultimately understands when it’s worth putting the greater good before her own interest. And she has years ahead to acquire even more experience. Moreover, her fine analysis of the international political scenario is remarkable.

The ’80s were a delicate decade due to the tensions between the US and the Soviet Union, and Erica is well aware of how things can escalate quickly. Despite the difficulties, she is confident, optimistic, and constantly one step ahead of both her allies and opponents. A fierce, ambitious woman of color who is knowledgeable about international affairs? That sounds like golden presidential candidate material, along with a quality rare to find in any politician: Erica knows when to step aside and let others jump in to do what’s best for the community.

Upon realizing it might not be safe to go back to the warehouse, she doesn’t turn her back to the group, but stays to guide Hopper and Joyce through the duct system over walkie-talkies.

Some might argue that, as president, she would have to deal with worse matters than mint chocolate chips cones and tight air vents, but the rise of far-right movements sounds just as scary as the horrible, vile creatures hailing from the Upside Down. Oh, if only we could close that gate, too.

(image: Netflix)

Stefania Sarrubba is an Arts and Culture journalist based in London. When she is not adding movies she will probably never see to her infinite watchlist, she likes spotting urban foxes, making plans and engaging in passionate conversations about women’s rights. Read her annoying tweets on @freckledvixen.

