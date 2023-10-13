Eric Dane and Odeya Rush on Building the Tension in ‘Dangerous Waters’

Dangerous Waters has many talking for a number of reasons, one being that it is set to be the last film for actor Ray Liotta. The movie itself is about Rosie (Odeya Rush) going on a trip with her mother and her mother’s new boyfriend Derek (Eric Dane). The trip is meant to be a boat adventure for the three and Rose didn’t want to go on the trip as a whole but it quickly changes from an easy-going time out to a fight for her life when people take control of the boat in the middle of the night.

In preparation for the film’s release, I spoke with Eric Dane and Odeya Rush about the movie and bringing the more outrageous aspects of the film to life while still having that fear pushing the narrative forward. When I asked about making it grounded despite the more outlandish moments, even Rush pointed out that Rose didn’t want to be in this situation from the start. “I tried to get out of it,” she said. But Dane went on to talk about how that was the challenge of the movie as a whole.

“That’s the challenge. That’s what our job is, is to make the the sometimes some stuff that’s unbelievable believable,” he said. “And maybe those aren’t circumstances that you would engage in, nor would I, nor would Odeya. But within that story, those people did. And our job was to make sure that the story tracked.” Dane went on to talk about how it was their job as actors to keep the audience engaged in those more outrageous moments. “So that you don’t lose the audience. And there’s some really wild, outrageous circumstances that we have to navigate in this story that were not easy. They’re not an easy sell all the time but we do, we did, I think we did and that just comes with the territory.”

You can see our full conversation here:

Dangerous Waters is in theaters and on demand today.

