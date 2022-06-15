Emma Thompson Is Unrecognizable in ‘Matilda the Musical’ Trailer

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for ‘Matilda the Musical’ and let’s just say we’re excited. The musical is based on Roald Dahl’s iconic 1988 children’s novel about precocious, book-loving telekinetic girl Matilda Wormwood and the luddite parents who don’t appreciate her. Matilda was adapted into a 1996 film starring Mara Wilson and Danny DeVito (who also directed). In 2011, the book was adapted for the stage as Matilda the Musical, debuting on London’s West End. The musical by Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly was met with rave reviews, receiving 7 Olivier Awards and 5 Tonys, so naturally it was only a matter of time before the musical hit the big screen.

The filmed version, directed by Matthew Warchus (who also helmed the original West End production of the musical) stars Alisha Weir in the title role, with Stephen Graham (Peaky Blinders) and Andrea Riseborough (Black Mirror) portraying her parents. Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel) will play kindly teacher Miss Honey and iconic English actress Emma Thompson (Sense and Sensibility, Cruella) will play the villainous Miss Trunchbull, the headmistress of Crunchem Hall.

Thompson is unrecognizable under the padding and make-up, but she easily brings the drama, menace, and dark humor of Miss Trunchbull to life. Thompson had worked under heavy prosthetics before, most notably in the Nanny McPhee films. The Oscar-winning and universally acclaimed Thompson never misses, but fans were still surprised to discover her in this role (which on stage was traditionally played by a man in drag).

I was lucky enough to see Matilda the Musical on stage, and it remains one of my favorite musicals of the past decade. The music and lyrics are clever and catchy, and the show is very funny while also quite poignant. I have high hopes for this film, which looks to be an entertaining romp for all ages.

Matilda the Musical hits Netflix this holiday season.

