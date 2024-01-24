Maybe Netflix Could’ve Held On To This ‘Emily In Paris’ Announcement for a Few More Days

We are heading back to Paris to watch our naive Emily continue her quest to offend the French with every French “cosplay” outfit choice she makes. And much like Emily’s wardrobe, the timing of Netflix’s filming announcement was questionable at best.

Recommended Videos

Ashley Park, who plays Emily’s friend Mindy Chen, revealed Friday that she had gone into critical septic shock while on vacation. The singer and actress shared a post on Instagram showing herself in the ICU, explaining in the caption:

“As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful. While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs.”

Sepsis is what occurs when the body responds too aggressively to an infection, which triggers a chain response that can affect your organs and, if left untreated, can be fatal.

Luckily for Park, she received treatment in time, and her post went on to say, “I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told.”

It seems that her on-screen and real-life love interest (as confirmed by this post!), Paul Forman, who plays Mindy’s boyfriend, Nicolas de Leon, was with her every step of the way. Park shared pictures and videos of Forman holding her hand, kissing her forehead, and tying back her hair for her as she appears to improve.

Park made her appreciation for Forman apparent in her caption, writing, “Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this.” She also went on to thank all the medical staff who treated her and her friends and family for their support.

Netflix’s announcement

On the same day that Park posted about her recovery on Instagram, Netflix chose to announce that season four of Emily in Paris was underway.

BONJOUR SEASON FOUR ? Emily in Paris is back in production. pic.twitter.com/g9i71p8rCa — Netflix (@netflix) January 19, 2024

While we’re guessing Netflix likely had this post pre-scheduled, the timing of the two posts coinciding is a little jolting. Promoting a show on the same day one of the leading stars reveals that they are recovering from a life-threatening illness doesn’t radiate compassion.

Emily in Paris cast members though, have been sure to make sure that Park feels supported. Lily Collins, who plays the titular Emily, commented on Park’s post:

“I can hardly look at these without crying. I love you sister and I’m forever grateful you’re on the other side of this and for @peforman for your incredibly huge heart and for being there every step of the way. I cannot wait to hug you both”

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays the iconic Sylvie, also added, “We’re so happy you’re finally well!” followed by three heart emojis. Park will be back as Mindy in the upcoming fourth season of Emily in Paris which has officially started production after some delays.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]