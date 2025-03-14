Elon Musk’s seemingly pro-Hitler post should actually terrify you

Elon Musk recently reposted a disturbing, seemingly pro-Hitler post that claims Adolf Hitler and other notorious dictators didn’t kill millions of people.

Recommended Videos

The post isn’t a good look for Musk, who has been defensive against allegations that he’s a “neo-Nazi.” In January, he faced intense scrutiny after he seemingly gave two Nazi salutes while speaking at President Donald Trump’s inauguration. However, he insisted he was simply trying to make a gesture to say, “My heart goes out to you.” A few days later, though, he traveled to Germany, where he gave a speech to the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. In his remarks, Musk suggested that Germany should let go of its “Nazi guilt,” insisting there is “too much focus on past guilt.” The country isn’t very far removed from WWII and the Holocaust, and it’s an insulting, dangerous sentiment to suggest it is more critical that non-victims like the AfD don’t have to deal with the discomfort of guilt than to remember victims and survivors. It’s not surprising this is Musk’s perspective of the Holocaust, considering the jokes he cracked about it after his alleged salute.

Meanwhile, he may just have been testing the waters with his salute and Holocaust comments before moving closer to expressing a pro-Hitler stance.

Elon Musks shares disturbing Hitler post

Recently, Musk reposted a Tweet that read, “Stalin, Mao and Hitler didn’t murder millions of people. Their public sector workers did.” Oliver Alexander, who screenshotted the repost, wrote, “We have reached the ‘Hitler did nothing wrong’ stage of Elon Musk totally not being a Nazi.”

(@OAlexanderDK/X)

Musk’s repost now appears to have been deleted after it sparked outrage from labor unions. It’s hard even to tell what point the Tweet is trying to make. Yes, these dictators didn’t often do the killings themselves, but they led the movements for these mass murders. Musk misses the vital point that these public sector workers were carrying out orders. They were obviously complicit and also guilty, but that doesn’t somehow dissolve the blame from the notorious dictators. The Tweet hardly works as a defense of Hitler, but it appears to be an absurd attempt to take a jab at federal workers.

Musk has made it evident that he holds a perplexing amount of vitriol for federal workers. Since Trump’s inauguration, he has relentlessly insulted, mocked, and criticized federal workers, trying to paint them all as lazy, undeserving people. He launched numerous workforce purges across departments, indiscriminately cutting workers regardless of their performance, necessity, and protections, which federal judges have now found was illegal. Now, he’s apparently trying to compare federal workers to the genocidal individuals who carried out Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong, and Hitler’s murders. Of course, the Tweet only reflects poorly on himself and raises grave concerns about his state of mind. It’s hard to imagine being so desperately hateful of American federal workers who are just trying to make a living and serve their country that one would actually start encouraging citizens to view these hardworking individuals as comparable to Hitler’s “public sector workers.”

The most disturbing part is that the Tweet is so vague. Is it an unhinged jab at federal workers? A pro-Hitler post? A darker insinuation that he will try to shift blame to federal workers for his own actions? Unfortunately, every scenario is equally disturbing.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy