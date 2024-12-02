‘Elon Musk spent $200 million to elect Donald Trump’: Elon Musk’s alleged election interference alludes to his true intentions

A win for Donald Trump is also a win for Elon Musk, who gave Trump full support during the 2024 presidential election. Big risks have even bigger rewards, it seems, because Musk’s net worth reached new heights after Trump’s victory.

Musk’s electronic vehicle company, Tesla, surged in stock price by 39 percent since Donald Trump’s victory. Forbes indicates that Elon Musk is the world’s richest man at $330 billion through his Tesla and SpaceX stocks. It seems that Musk is reaping the rewards for going “all in” on Trump during the election period. Aside from providing public support, Musk reportedly spent an estimate of $200 million through his PAC to help Trump’s campaign.

Social media users criticized Musk’s move. One user reminded others that billionaires don’t have working-class people’s interests at heart. She wrote, “Elon Musk spent $200 million to elect Donald Trump.” She explained how much Musk’s return on investment would be somewhere around 34,900%, then accused Musk of ‘buying out’ the election.

Elon Musk spent $200 million to elect Donald Trump.



His net worth has jumped $70 billion since Election Day.



That’s a 34,900% ROI.



Your reminder that billionaires buy elections to make money, not because they care about politics or the working class. — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) November 29, 2024

Overstepping lines he shouldn’t

Musk’s active campaigning for Trump is dubious at best given his influence and wealth. Many others have called out Musk’s extremely close ties to Trump. Jordan Klepper from The Daily Show couldn’t have pointed out the threat Musk posts to democracy any better. Klepper stated, “By the time Elon’s done, his businesses would be unregulated, he’d have billions in government contracts, and it’ll be illegal to point and laugh at a Cybertruck.”

Elon Musk spent $200 million on Trump’s campaign only to be appointed “First Buddy”? pic.twitter.com/H11GoifjIl — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 13, 2024

This all seems to be a laughing matter, but Musk is poised to run the Department of Government Efficiency with Vivek Ramaswamy (DOGE). The project, set to drastically cut government expenditure, may damage federal agencies that are deemed wasteful by Ramaswamy and Musk. $200 million is barely a drop in the bucket for Musk to gamble if it means currying favor with the sitting president. Luckily for him, the bet was on the right horse. Unfortunately for everyone else, gutting Medicaid and the Department of Education may be on DOGE’s agenda.

