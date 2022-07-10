Elon Musk Roasted Online After Bailing From Twitter Deal

Elon Musk has a failure to launch problem. I’m not talking about his SpaceX rockets, which seem to be doing fine. I’m referring to the myriad promises and proclamations that Musk makes, only to back of or ignore later. The latest example is his much-publicized purchase of social media platform Twitter. Musk made headlines when he announced plans to take over Twitter and make it a “real” forum for free speech and free the site from “censorship”. It’s a bold move for an out-of-touch billionaire to say, “this social media site? Not nearly enough harassment and hate speech for my taste!” Right-wing fanboys lauded Musk’s plan, and alt-right mouthpieces like Roger Stone and Tucker Carlson assumed their accounts would be reinstated immediately (they weren’t).

But Musk’s plan to purchase Twitter has hit several speed bumps, and he has since tried to back out of the deal. Musk cited bots and fake accounts as his reasons for backing out, despite waiving “due diligence” before making his offer. The reality is, this was an ego whim by the world’s richest man who is now seeing the financial repercussions of his cavalier decision making. As our own Vivian Kane reported, “He has lots of reasons to want out of this $44 billion deal. He had to secure a $6.25 billion loan against Tesla stock, which has been plummeting, putting him on the hook for that amount if it falls below a certain threshold. Twitter’s stock has also been sinking and is currently sitting well below where it was when Musk made his offer. But if Musk backs out of the deal, he’ll have to pay Twitter a $1 billion penalty.”

But this is hardly the first time that Musk has failed to deliver on bold promises. Remember when he promised to rescue that Thai soccer team, and then his plan didn’t work and he called the real heroes “pedos” and threw a tantrum online? Or how about time that Musk promised to convert his Tesla factories to make ventilators during the height of the Covid pandemic and then…didn’t? How about the time he promised to solve the Flint water crisis without actually listening to the city leaders? Or the time he sent non-functioning solar panels to a hurricane ravaged Puerto Rico? Or most recently, when he claimed he would solve world hunger by donating 2 percent of his wealth and then bailed? Tell me again why so many people worship this tool?

Naturally, many took to Twitter to roast Musk, and the results were predictably hilarious:

Elon Musk after trying to pull out the Twitter deal: pic.twitter.com/l3J4vqXTyn — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 8, 2022

musk signals he may– for the first time ever– pull out https://t.co/swZx4xK7mN — Erin Ryan (@morninggloria) July 7, 2022

Let the @elonmusk CAN pull out jokes begin! pic.twitter.com/Knq1suBiSi — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) July 8, 2022

You might think that Elon Musk backing out of a $44 bIllini Twitter deal is bad, but it’s nothing compared to when he backed out of his $6 billion promise to the UN to help solve world hunger. — Read Wobblies and Zapatistas (@JoshuaPotash) July 8, 2022

If Elon Musk can afford to fork $1 billion to not buy Twitter, don’t tell me we can’t make a wealth tax work. — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) July 9, 2022

So, Elon Musk treated Twitter like it was one of his own kids: he was briefly interested in it, and then lost interest. — Marc (@GDoc2001) July 9, 2022

I can’t believe Elon Musk failed to deliver on a giant promise. Absolutely stunned by this development that has happened literally every time he’s promised something https://t.co/delDMWd6I7 — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) July 8, 2022

BREAKING: Elon Musk pulls out of Mars mission, citing the Red Planet's population being 100% saturated with bots pic.twitter.com/z1jxmZ1WFO — Kyle, Boat Guy (@BoldlyBuilding2) July 10, 2022

Undeterred, Elon Musk is expected to buy Truth Social with the money he gets from returning two pairs of socks to Men's Warehouse. — Bernard Silverman (@DonKeehotey) July 10, 2022

(image: Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images)

