Elizabeth Warren’s Leslie Knope-Level Preparedness Is Our New Favorite Meme

Elizabeth Warren has quite a lot of memes surrounding her, and it’s all because of our collective admiration for the presidential candidate. (One of the much better reasons to be the star of memes, tbh.) She’s one of the few candidates who actually has goals and ways to achieve them and isn’t just saying things we want to hear. A woman with a plan is dangerous, but I personally love everything that Warren is outlining for us.

That being said, the fact that she has a plan for literally everything is where our fun comes in.

It all began with a wonderful bit of wordplay that grew into everyone sharing their love of Warren, while also, you know, poking a bit of fun at the fact that she is almost comically prepared to show her work. (I mean, I’m glad she has a plan for fixing everything because that’s what we need, but still, we like to laugh.) The meme is simple: If you need something, Elizabeth Warren has your answer—as long as it rhymes with “plan.”

When it’s breakfast time, Elizabeth Warren has a bran for that. — Zoe Samuel (@zoe_samuel) July 1, 2019

If it’s a little too hot but you don’t feel like it warrants turning on the AC, Elizabeth Warren has a fan for that. — Zoe Samuel (@zoe_samuel) July 1, 2019

If you’re planning long-term food storage, Elizabeth Warren has a can for that. — Zoe Samuel (@zoe_samuel) July 1, 2019

Do you need to get online? Elizabeth Warren has a LAN for that. — Zoe Samuel (@zoe_samuel) July 1, 2019

From there, users put their own ideas into it, and it quickly became one of the most beautiful pieces of poetry I have ever seen.

Need to move? Elizabeth Warren has a van for that. https://t.co/5Gv3x1QUbm — Megan Sass (@Megan_Sass) July 1, 2019

Feeling too hot? Elizabeth Warren has a fan for that. https://t.co/1s3Q920ETQ — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) July 2, 2019

Food not good. Elizabeth Warren has a pan for that. https://t.co/aAjW8w4JS3 — Matthew A. Cherry 🏁 (@MatthewACherry) July 2, 2019

Need a dessert? Elizabeth Warren has a flan for that. https://t.co/FVtZM6HDqz — Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) July 2, 2019

Need a good meme to get your through the day? Elizabeth Warren has a stan for that.

(image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—