Elizabeth Warren’s Leslie Knope-Level Preparedness Is Our New Favorite Meme

Favorite because it's something we actually like.

by | 12:07 pm, July 2nd, 2019

Leslie Knope gestures to a mountain of color-coded binders.

Elizabeth Warren has quite a lot of memes surrounding her, and it’s all because of our collective admiration for the presidential candidate. (One of the much better reasons to be the star of memes, tbh.) She’s one of the few candidates who actually has goals and ways to achieve them and isn’t just saying things we want to hear. A woman with a plan is dangerous, but I personally love everything that Warren is outlining for us.

That being said, the fact that she has a plan for literally everything is where our fun comes in.

It all began with a wonderful bit of wordplay that grew into everyone sharing their love of Warren, while also, you know, poking a bit of fun at the fact that she is  almost comically prepared to show her work. (I mean, I’m glad she has a plan for fixing everything because that’s what we need, but still, we like to laugh.) The meme is simple: If you need something, Elizabeth Warren has your answer—as long as it rhymes with “plan.”

From there, users put their own ideas into it, and it quickly became one of the most beautiful pieces of poetry I have ever seen.

Need a good meme to get your through the day? Elizabeth Warren has a stan for that.

Rachel Leishman

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and to cry in the shower over songs from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!

