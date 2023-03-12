Elizabeth Olsen and Pedro Pascal Reunited At The Oscars, And I’m Totally Not Fangirling Over It

There were many fine presenters who took to the stage to hand out awards during this year’s Oscars. But the two who set my heart ablaze—and the internet’s—was everyone’s favorite tortured witch and gruff dad, Elizabeth Olsen and Pedro Pascal.

Although she’s fresh off the premiere of her new show Love and Death, which was shown at SXSW yesterday, Olsen had taken a step back from the limelight after the whirlwind that was the Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness press tour last May. So, it was a bit of shock to fans when they learned she would be a presenter at this year’s Oscars. But a lovely one nonetheless.

As for Pascal, it was a no-brainer to have him on stage. He’s been on a bit of a popularity high between the nonstop critical acclaim of The Last of Us and the release of the third season of The Mandalorian two weeks ago.

Regardless of if you knew they were presenting together or if it was a happy surprise, I know I wasn’t the only person who let out a squeal of joy when these two superstars strolled out together. Fans across the Twitter-verse collectively lost their minds seeing these actors reunite.

JUST WITNESSED ELIZABETH OLSEN AND PEDRO PASCAL PRESENT TWO OSCARS TOGETHER pic.twitter.com/xXmNF1tQZ8 — ‏َ (@WandasAttorney) March 13, 2023

Winning an #Oscar is great, but watching Elizabeth Olsen and Pedro Pascal holding hands? We’re the real winners tonight. pic.twitter.com/aKoTyhmKOI — alias (@itsjustanx) March 13, 2023

“What…what Pedro?”

“You…you’ll find out when you watch this?”

“How thrilling:)”

Why are they so sweet and cute ?

Elizabeth Olsen and Pedro Pascal made my day ?? and Lizzie did so well pic.twitter.com/J86yYOahR8 — Pastel?✨ (@florwandsnat) March 13, 2023

"Please Welcome Elizabeth Olsen and Pedro Pascal"pic.twitter.com/yUwn0PhPj5 — kiranlin | wanda solo is coming (@simpforpaulson) March 13, 2023

elizabeth olsen and pedro pascal mom and dad of the internet pic.twitter.com/Xmf5UwQnFV — alexa (@gothmaximoff) March 13, 2023

This video feels even more wholesome knowing Elizabeth Olsen and Pedro Pascal reunited at the #Oscars tonight. pic.twitter.com/sulKjh2vwr — alias (@itsjustanx) March 13, 2023

can't believe i just watched lizzie olsen and pedro pascal present together i swear time stopped for me pic.twitter.com/4CsNJggqvb — ? ✧ (@arianacrystals) March 13, 2023

i can't handle lizzie olsen and pedro pascal together on the same stage im reaching for my Inhalers right now #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/iu3sW963ft — sopy | MET JOE ? (@edddiemvnson) March 13, 2023

Here’s hoping some Hollywood producer took note of the chemistry these two had. Put the Olsen/Pascal movie into action!

(Featured image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]